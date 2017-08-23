AES Issues Call for Comment on Media Network Directory Requirements

— AES Standards Task Group requests industry feedback on AES-X238 draft document —





New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society Standards Committee has issued a Call for Comment on the draft technical document “Media Network Directories Requirements”. From this document (which also addresses directory-related services) and the comments received, the AES Task Group on AES-X238, media network directory architecture (task group SC-02-12-N), will develop a set of requirements for media network directory standards that will work for present and future media network applications. Interested parties are encouraged to submit general and specific comments, proposed additions or changes, and responses to the specific questions it poses.

Media network directories are application-layer mechanisms that collect, store and disseminate information about devices, application services, and other elements of media networks. They are used for connection management, network supervision and other purposes.

The standard that will result from this document will be aimed at directory protocols that specify:

Registration, query, and administration protocols

Security mechanisms

Directory data model

Query language and related semantics

Scalability strategies by defining both peer-to-peer and server-supported modes

Although directories are used by connection management mechanisms, such mechanisms are not addressed in this document. In this context, "connection management" means the protocols and processes in a media network by which signal flows are set up, monitored, and taken down.

Numerous companies and individuals are involved in developing media networking technology. “It is crucial that AES Standards reflect the best ideas from everyone working in media networking in its various application areas,” said SC-02-12-N task group leader Jeff Berryman. He continued, “The Society believes that a completely open process ultimately produces better and more widely accepted standards. Consequently, we have issued this call for comment.”

Copies of the document may be obtained from the AES Standards web site at http://www.aes.org/standards/comments/cfc-aes-X238-170725.cfm. Responses should be submitted by September 30, 2017 to ensure that they may be considered by the task group in advance of and during their meeting at the Audio Engineering Society fall convention in New York.

Interested individuals are encouraged to join the SC-02-12-N task group and, if possible, to attend the meeting at the Audio Engineering Society fall convention in New York. Attendance at the meeting is not required in order to join the task group.

In addition to direct participation in the AES Standards process, individuals and organizations interested in supporting AES Standards work can find details on participating as an AES Standards Sustainer at http://www.aes.org/standards/development/membership.cfm.

