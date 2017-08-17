Artel Establishes Strategic Board of Advisors

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Aug. 17, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, today announced the establishment of a Board of Advisors and welcomed Brian Cabeceiras and Eric Pfaff as its first members.

Cabeceiras brings 36 years of executive leadership experience spanning sales and marketing, systems, strategy, and technology in the media and entertainment technology industry. Prior to joining Artel's Board of Advisors, he was Chief Strategy Officer for Imagine Communications and Chief Technology Officer for Harris Broadcast Communications. Cabeceiras brings a wealth of Fortune 500 operational experience to Artel from his career at Sony Broadcast, Tektronix/Grass Valley Group, Seachange International, Leitch Technology, and Harris Broadcast-Imagine Communications; he was instrumental in corporate growth with over $1.5B of successful mergers and acquisitions activity.

Pfaff has more than 36 years in executive leadership experience in the media broadcast industry. He has been instrumental in the vision, entrepreneurialism, and application of leading edge innovations in the video transport sector. Prior to joining the Artel Board of Advisors, Pfaff was co-founder of Beers Enterprises / The Switch, and served as Executive Vice President and Treasurer. He co-founded Beers Associates, a media systems integration solutions company, and served as President. Pfaff also co-founded and served as a partner in TX Media.

"As technology advances and the uses of multimedia expand beyond the traditional broadcast market, Artel is poised for growth," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "Brian and Eric have been deeply entrenched in the industry and bring with them the expertise to guide Artel as the company forges a new direction in delivering real-time multimedia to the masses."

The addition of Cabeceiras and Pfaff to the Board of Advisors is effective immediately.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the US traverse Artel products to support their mission critical work-flows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based, IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include fiber and IP based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Visit Artel Video Systems at IBC2017, Stand 5.A65