NEP UK Adopts Riedel's MediorNet MicroNs for Versatile Signal Transport in Full Spectrum of Mobile Productions

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Aug. 2, 2017 -- NEP UK, one of Europe's largest providers of outside broadcasting (OB) services, has brought onboard Riedel's MediorNet real-time signal transport, processing, and routing technology for use in a broad range of high-profile live productions. With 26 MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution network devices in inventory, NEP UK is able to use the modular devices in unlimited configurations to support productions ranging from fixed-rig, multiseason TV series to marquee sports events.

"Previously, we had to create separate network paths for SDI, MADI, and Ethernet signals, which was not only cumbersome but required too many extra fiber runs," said Chris Cannon, Director of Technical Operations, NEP Broadcast Services - UK. "When we came across MediorNet and the MicroNs, we knew we'd found an elegant and robust solution for signal distribution -- with powerful and extremely useful features like the ability to synchronize signals and distribute an analog reference signal."

NEP UK has found the MicroNs particularly useful for its fixed-rig shows, such as Channel 4's "Educating" reality series. For these types of projects, in which up to 100 cameras with integrated pan and tilt capabilities are deployed at various remote locations, the MicroNs are able to bring back HD-SDI signals from each camera to our central MCR and distribute them over an Ethernet network to allow control of the cameras. "Here, MicroN provides an elegant robust solution that has helped to reduce rig time on these productions," Cannon commented.

The MicroNs also play a useful role in NEP UK's legacy OB vehicles, which use separate SDI and AES audio routers. Frequently, engineers on those trucks are required to record onto SSD devices that can accept only embedded audio. In these instances, the engineers are able to bring a MADI stream from the sound desk into the MicroN device and then select the appropriate tracks of audio to embed onto SDI video for recording.

"As one of the largest OB service providers in Europe, NEP UK is a welcome addition to the Riedel customer family," said Graham Taylor, Broadcast Sales Manager, U.K., for Riedel Communications. "NEP UK has more than 30 years' experience in delivering first-class outside broadcasts of all sizes. Its adoption of the MicroNs is a great endorsement of their versatility and power in virtually any type of MediorNet network configuration. We're proud that NEP UK chose Riedel and MediorNet based on our company's outstanding reputation and MediorNet's track record of supporting OB productions around the world."

