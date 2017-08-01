Mobibase and FNL Network Sign Channel Distribution Agreement

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France -- Aug. 1, 2017 -- Mobibase, a leading TV channel and Video on Demand (VOD) provider that distributes content globally to any connected device, announced today that it has signed a new distribution agreement with FNL Network, a fashion and lifestyle 24/7 news channel. With the addition of this fashion-centric channel to its assorted catalog of TV and VOD offerings, Mobibase will be able to deliver even more niche content to viewers worldwide on any connected device. FNL Network is now available online in the Mobibase TV catalog.

Based in the French tech capital Sophia Antipolis, Mobibase provides thematic and ethnic content that includes 200 TV channels and more than 7,000 on-demand videos. The company's offering meets all content rights requirements in selective territories worldwide, enabling Mobibase to tailor its content to meet the viewing needs of consumers in over 55 countries. Flexible and adaptable, Mobibase's offering is used by leading media companies and operators around the globe, setting a new standard for modern television.

FNL Network goes beyond the catwalk, condensing fashion, lifestyle, reality, and news into a diversified 24/7 linear network. Action-packed series, including the acclaimed "Fashion News Live," "Model Monday," and "Film Corner," as well as footage of prestigious Fashion Week events from around the world, distinguish the FNL Network as the go-to source for fashion and beauty coverage. FNL also brings a wide variety of fashion-forward personalities straight into viewers' homes via intimate interviews, such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, AnnaLynne McCord, Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, Alan Cumming, Dita Von Teese, Linda Evangelista, Jay Manuel, and Petra Nemcova.

"The FNL Network goes beyond fashion -- it frames the fashion industry as a relevant and exciting cultural world for a global audience," says Rocco Leo Gaglioti, president and CEO of FNL Network. "We at FNL Network are confident that Mobibase's skills and resources will be critical in continuing our mission to deliver high-quality content to audiences worldwide."

"The FNL Network caters to a very niche audience and greatly enriches our Lifestyle TV Package," said Vincent Roger, CEO of Mobibase. "We love the fresh perspective that FNL Network brings to the market and look forward to distributing this leading fashion TV channel to our clients worldwide."

About FNL Network

Based in the beating heart of Los Angeles, California, the Fashion News Lifestyle Network is proud to broadcast the exciting worlds of fashion, travel, beauty, health, and reality TV. True stories, spotlights on dynamic industry professionals, and original series made exclusively for the FNL Network transport the viewer's couch straight to the catwalk. Insightful and incisive, the network's programming remains on the cutting edge of trends and glamour. Award-winning films and documentaries as well as titles like "Fashion News Live," "Model Monday," "Beauty Tips," "Backstage Pass," "City Showcase," and more capture the behind the scenes perspective that only a select few can experience.

About Mobibase

Mobibase publishes and distributes more than ethnic and thematic TV channels and VOD content to mobile publishers, operators, and IPTV/OTT services. Mobibase provides a variety of packages such as Hispanic, Arabic, Turkish, sports and news, kids and education, lifestyle, and more. Mobibase's offer has already reached more than 135 recognized worldwide clients in Europe, the Americas, Middle East, and Africa.

