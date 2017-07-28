Crystal Vision appoints Emerald Communications as Southeast USA Rep

Crystal Vision has appointed Emerald Communications as its manufacturer's representative for eight states throughout the Southeast United States.

Emerald Communications will be using its extensive dealer and systems integrator relationships to educate and specify Crystal Vision products into end user projects throughout the Southeast. The combined experience and knowledge of Emerald's team gives them a unique understanding of both customer needs and the concerns of manufacturers in the Southeast region. Pensacola-based Hardy Morris is looking after the three states of Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi, while Cameron Pach – based in Greater Atlanta – is looking after the five states of Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Both will be working closely with Crystal Vision's US Product Manager Chris McLendon.

Emerald is currently the representative for seven other manufacturers – DNF Controls, Marshall Electronics, KanexPro, 22Miles, IHSE USA, Winsted and 360 Systems Broadcast.

Crystal Vision's Chris McLendon said: "I am very excited about having Emerald represent us in the Southeast – an area which is very dear to me, as I started my career in broadcast stations and groups there. There are very good broadcasters in the Southeast, very demanding of quality products and strong service and support. Emerald shares our philosophy of taking care of our dealers and end users."

Emerald Communications will be promoting the full range of Crystal Vision interface and keying products, and is particularly excited about the video over IP products. Hardy Morris can be contacted on hardy@vidreps.com or 850-610-2775, while Cameron Pach can be contacted on cameronp@vidreps.com or 980-228-7125.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.

www.crystalvision.tv