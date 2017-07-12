Interra Systems IBC2017 Exhibitor Preview

End-to-End Quality Control and Monitoring Solutions for Media Everywhere

The video streaming market faces many challenges, including new standards, formats, device types, and changing video production and delivery approaches. To succeed, service providers need to work with an experienced quality control (QC) and monitoring solutions provider that can fully address the different needs of the market at various stages of the streaming media workflow, for both live and video-on-demand content.

At IBC2017, Interra Systems will showcase its comprehensive approach to QC and monitoring. Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solution leads the industry in enabling the delivery of flawless video on every device, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. New features that will be displayed include exhaustive QC checks, ABR stream validation, real-time QoE measurements, live content monitoring, and deep-dive compressed stream analysis.

Widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT), and post-production markets, Interra Systems' solutions are changing the quality of online video and audio.

Interra Systems — Stand 7.B13

Sept. 15-19

Amsterdam

Key Technology Demos

BATON(R) — Next-Generation Hybrid QC Solution With ABR Checks

Interra Systems will showcase hybrid capabilities for its industry-leading BATON(R) QC solution at IBC2017.

The highlights of the BATON hybrid QC solution include:

* A unified hybrid QC platform, which implements organizational QC policy to support a combination of automated and manual QC checks.

* Widest support for new codecs and formats including IMF App2 Extended, iTunes Subtitle, CineCanvas Subtitles, Kodak Cineon, and more.

* Expanded audio language detection support for accurate multi-language auto-detection capability for subtitles and closed-caption files with new multi-language checks of audio tracks; BATON currently offers auto detection support for a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, Dutch, Portuguese, Italian, Arabic, and Swedish.

* HDR quality checks, data verification checks, PSE correction and black frame removal.

* Enhanced loudness detection and correction using BATON's integrated media player, which now displays detailed loudness graphs. Any non-conformance with the specified loudness restriction is reported as an error and can be instantly corrected via the BATON Content Corrector (BCC), a complementary loudness correction application.

During IBC2017, Interra Systems will also demonstrate its BATON+ QC and analysis solution, which optimizes the QC process by allowing users to define workflows representing the stages through which media content flows in a facility. New data analysis features for BATON+ allow users to effectively track trends and anomalies in the media content, optimizing decision-making and QC operations.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-BatonQC.jpg

Caption: Interra Systems BATON(R) — Automated, File-Based Quality Control (QC)

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-BatonPlus.png

Caption: Interra Systems BATON+ QC and Data Analysis

ORION(TM) - OTT Content and Real-time Monitors

At IBC2017, Interra Systems will demonstrate new additions to its ORION(TM) monitoring solutions family. ORION-OTT is one of the industry's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) solutions for real-time monitoring of adaptive bitrate (ABR) content for multiscreen service delivery over unmanaged networks. ORION-OTT's software-defined architecture, industry-recognized audio-video QoE, and easy deployability on cloud-based infrastructure makes it truly stand out among its competitors.

In addition, Interra Systems will showcase its ORION real-time content monitoring and video analysis system. Being software-based, ORION provides users with a powerful yet economical monitoring solution that runs on standard industry hardware.

The highlights of the ORION-OTT and ORION real-time content monitors include:

* Major performance improvements in terms of number of services that can be monitored on a single machine and performance scaling on multi-CPU systems.

* ORION-OTT's user interface has been enhanced to improve usability. The system now offers wider support for ABR content and DRM, while providing extended monitoring features and checks. New support for Microsoft Smooth Streaming; Dolby AC3/EAC3; HEVC; WebVTT, TTML captions, and more will be showcased.

* ORION real-time content monitoring solution offers new enterprise features including REST APIs for exporting closed captions, EBP and IGMP data in XML format; system control; and configuration.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-Orion-OTT.png

Photo Caption: Interra Systems ORION(TM)-OTT Software-based Over-the-Top (OTT) Monitoring Solution

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-OrionCentralManager.jpg

Photo Caption: Interra Systems ORION(TM) Central Manager

VEGA(TM) Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will demonstrate its VEGA(TM) media analysis solution for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams at IBC2017. Recent updates to the VEGA family include in-depth analysis of ABR formats; support for Windows(R) 10; the latest HEVC HM reference code; HEVC interlaced streams; VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4); PCAP streams; Dolby(R) AC-4 audio; and AVS Plus video.

By providing operators with in-depth information about ABR streams, down to the compressed audio and video elementary streams, VEGA ABR speeds up time-to-market for OTT services.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-VegaMediaAnalyzers.png

Photo Caption: Interra Systems VEGA(TM) Media Analyzers

Company Overview:

Interra Systems provides end-to-end unified quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON(R), a next generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high quality content at every stage; ORION(TM)-OTT, a content monitor for over-the-top (OTT) workflow to ensure flawless delivery of live and VOD streaming content; ORION, a real-time content monitor for the delivery of error-free linear broadcast of superior quality video; and VEGA(TM) media analyzers for compliance, debug, and troubleshoot of encoded streams.

Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solutions are widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world. Interra Systems is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with research and development centers in India, and a global sales and distribution network.

