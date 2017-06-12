Event AG Implements Blackmagic Design AV Solution for ICF Church in Zurich’s Samsung Hall

Manchester, United Kingdom - June 12, 2017 - Blackmagic Design has today announced that Samsung Hall, a brand new live performance venue in Zurich, Switzerland, has integrated an audiovisual (AV) solution, built on an optical fiber backbone, featuring live production hardware and digital film cameras, including the URSA Mini 4.6K, from Blackmagic Design.

The state of the art events center will stage concerts, conferences and live productions for audiences, with signal management throughout the venue relying on a series of Blackmagic Universal Videohub routers and Teranex AV standards converters.

Swiss systems integrator Event AG was responsible for the design and specifications of the hall’s AV infrastructure, which had to not only accommodate a huge variety of touring productions, but also deliver live production for the venue’s long term tenant, the International Christian Fellowship (ICF). As well as the venue infrastructure, Event AG also delivered a live production solution for the ICF.

“We’ve worked closely with the ICF for a number of years now on its AV needs, and when the church decided to rent the new Hall, it was the perfect scenario for us,” explains Simon Bachofen, Event AG. “Having a long term client like the ICF within the Hall gave us invaluable insight into how any potential solution would need to work in order for us to deliver a multipurpose venue.”

A series of Blackmagic Design video routers, including the Universal Videohub 288x288 and Universal Videohub 72x72, are responsible for signal management throughout. A large number of Blackmagic Mini and Micro Converters are also used alongside a host of Teranex Mini Converters to interface the various audiovisual components.

“As well as hosting the ICF, the Hall also stages daily events, and so the system had to be both robust and flexible enough to accommodate the long term needs of the church as well as those of the various touring productions,” explains Bachofen.

The Hall’s permanent live production capability for the ICF is principally built around five URSA Mini 4.6Ks from Blackmagic Design. Complementing that are six Blackmagic Studio Cameras and two Micro Studio Camera 4Ks, each paired with ATEM Talkback Converters. Live camera feeds are routed to the venue’s main production gallery, which is equipped with an ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K and ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel.

Video content is output from the gallery through to a 120 sq.m LED screen at the front of the auditorium, as well as to repeater monitors in corporate areas as well as to front and back of house positions.

“As well as a host of monitoring hardware, including the MultiView 4 and MultiView 16, we also installed several Teranex AV standards converters, as this means that no matter what format a production team may bring its content in, we can accommodate it seamlessly into the Hall’s mainframe system.”

“The ICF’s AV requirements within Samsung Hall are extensive, however the system has proven itself from the outset to be the flexible and professional solution that we needed it to be,” concludes Simon. “We now have a world class facility that can cater to just about any live event and that delivers whether it is being used by church volunteers or some of the world’s most respected live producers.”

