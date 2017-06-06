DPA Microphones Bring Superior Audio Quality to Greece’s First Rising Star Competition

DPA’s award-winning d:facto™ Vocal Microphone proved the perfect choice for contestants taking part in Rising Star, an interactive singing competition that recently completed its first series in Greece.

Based on the Rising Star franchise created by Keshet Broadcasting, the programme aired on Greece’s ANT1 television channel and reached its climax when Giannis Ksanthopoulos was declared the winner in front of a live audience.

Audio & Vision, DPA’s Greek distributor, supplied the show with four d:facto™ Vocal Microphones and Wisycom wireless transmitters. The company also supplied five d:fine™ Headset Microphones, which were worn by the show’s presenter Giorgos Liagas and by the four judges - Antonis Remos, Despina Vandi, Kostas Makedonas and Christos Mastoras, all of whom are famous Greek singers.

Despina Charalampous, of Audio & Vision, says: “ANT1 sound engineers chose the microphones because they offered superior sound quality, ease of use and – in the case of the headset microphones – a very comfortable fit. Everyone was satisfied with the choice and delighted with the exceptional results they delivered.”

Billed as a new type of singing competition, Rising Star incorporates audience votes that are delivered during each performance via an app. Contestants initially perform a well-known song in front of the judges, with the best singers being put through to the live stages. At this point they are divided into judge-led teams and must face a variety of challenges including singing duels, duets and a hot-seat elimination round. Throughout the show, audience votes help to raise or lower a wall, which in turn decides the contestant’s fate.

“The DPA microphones were a big success because they delivered such high quality sound,” Charalampous says. “As a result, they have now been chosen for a number of other Greek television series including The X Factor on SKAI TV, Your Face Sounds Familiar on ANT1 TV and So You Think You Can Dance, which is also broadcast by ANT1 TV.”

