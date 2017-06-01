DPA Microphones Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Launch of First Limited Edition Kit

LONGMONT, CO, JUNE 1, 2017 - DPA Microphones, the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications, is celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2017.

"Innovation remains the key to our success and we are excited to be able to celebrate this momentous event with our clients, friends and business associates this year," says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO. "Since our inception, we have always challenged the status quo to make our products better. We are on a never-ending quest to get closer to the perfect sound; it's in our DNA. We look forward to continuing to bring advanced products to the market. Here's to the next 25 years!"

DPA is also announcing that the first of three limited edition, 25th Anniversary microphone kits is available June 1st. This kit features a d:facto 4018V Vocal Microphone in a nickel finish with a handle that features the 25-year logo. It also includes an SL1 adapter for Sony, Lectrosonics and Shure also in nickel finish absolutely free. Only 250 of these kits were made and 50 of them come in an exclusive suitcase with the 25-year logo engraved. The additional 200 will be delivered in a traditional black zip case. The anniversary offer also includes the traditional black d:facto 4018V with a free SL1 adapter included.

DPA's d:facto 4018V Vocal Microphone is entirely modular in that the capsule can be removed and replaced with any other d:facto capsule to suit different recording or performance requirements. Also, using DPA's flexible adapter system, the microphone can be transformed from a wired version with a handle to a handheld wireless microphone capable of seamless integration with all leading wireless solutions, such as Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, Wisycom, Lectrosonics and Line6.

Read more about the 25-year anniversary here:

http://www.dpamicrophones.com/25yrs

Watch Co-founder, Ole Brøsted Sørensen, and CEO, Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, talk about how the B&K measurement mic got introduced to the pro audio business: https://youtu.be/w7cUT2zgArE

Read more about the 25-year anniversary d:facto offer here:

http://www.dpamicrophones.com/25yrs/dfacto

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA's ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA's products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.

For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com