Brandlive Streamlines Its Workflow and Serves Its Clients Efficiently with Roland VR-4HD All-in-One AV Switcher

Los Angeles, CA — Live interactive video platform Brandlive is a vehicle for brands and retailers to interact with their audiences for training, marketing and e-commerce use cases, with a software platform that clients can use to execute live video events and pre-recorded video-based training events. Recently, Brandlive added a key element to its digital production workflow: the VR-4HD All-in-One AV Switcher from Roland Professional A/V.

Ethan Burke, Director of Production, Brandlive, notes, “We’re using the Roland VR-4HD for our live productions. This product has been great for us. One of the features that I love is just being able to bring all of our camera sources into this unit via HDMI, monitor our shots on the multi-viewer, and be able to live-switch between them, and then being able to send out the live switched feed via USB3 directly into a laptop for encoding and broadcast. Having the integrated audio mixer with the Roland just simplifies our workflow overall. At Brandlive, our customers expect a seamless and professional experience, and the Roland VR-4HD is a production tool that helps us deliver on that promise.”

Fritz Brumder, CEO & Co-Founder, Brandlive, remarks, “Everything comes down to how good the experience is for the viewer on the other end, and so we connect together live video, real-time interaction or chat from the audience, and e-commerce and product merchandising features. When we go onsite with the customer, we want it to be great every single time. Our customers expect that from us. And so having that reliability is really important to us.”

About the VR-4HD AV Mixer

The VR-4HD High-Definition AV Mixer is an easy-to-use, compact and portable device that integrates a digital audio mixer, video switcher, multi-viewer touch screen and USB video/audio streaming interface into a stand-alone unit. Designed as a portable live HD production solution ideal for corporate events, schools, churches, council meetings, sports, training, or any other live event, the VR-4HD has three dedicated HDMI input connectors compatible with a variety of equipment and offering support for 1080p/1080i/720p video resolutions. A fourth input includes a scaler to support both video and computer resolutions and also supports analog RGB and component input, as well as HDMI, so older devices can be used as sources without the need for external conversion equipment. HDCP is supported for input of copy-protected content from devices such as Blu-ray disc players. The VR-4HD’s 18-channel audio mixer features Roland’s award winning digital signal processing offering three-band parametric EQ, reverb, a compressor/gate on the mic inputs and level/multiband EQ on the master mix. The VR-4HD supports advanced features including auto-mixing, echo cancel, audio follow and up to 500ms of delay for perfect lip-sync between audio and video. The VR-4HD’s audio mixer can mix the four XLR microphone inputs, unbalanced stereo inputs on RCA and 1/8 mini connectors, along with the audio embedded in the four HDMI inputs. The final mix can be outputted via XLR or RCA and also embedded into the HDMI output, while a headphone output facilitates audio monitoring.

To learn more, visit http://proav.roland.com/.