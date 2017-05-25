Tedial wins third IABM Game Changer Award for Augmented STorage (AST) at NAB 2017

Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that its Augmented STorage (AST), debuted at NAB 2017, has won the IABM Game Changer Award 2017 in the Storage category. Winners in each category were announced and the award was presented at an IABM Awards Reception on Tuesday, 25th April at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This is the third IABM Game Changer Award that Tedial has won. At last year’s NAB the company collected the Award in the System Automation & Controlcategory and in 2015 it picked up the prestigious prize for its Tedial Evolution™ platform.

The IABM Game Changer Awards, considered to be one of the industry’s most sought after accolades, are judged by an independent panel comprised of more than 40 expert technology specialists from every area of broadcast and media. AST, a new concept in Storage Virtualization Systems, was one of only four entries to be shortlisted in the Storage category.

AST brings content owners a safe, reliable and cost-efficient storage system for cloud workflows and hybrid scenarios as it virtualizes file locations. For those customers managing a multi-site, distributed operation, AST can transparently manage the same content in multiple locations, automating task assignment and data transfer across multiple sites as needed.

The heterogeneous ecosystem handles any type of multimedia content regardless of its physical location. Its resilient and scalable “Cloud First” design allows facilities to grow according to their needs, dynamically adapting to workload peaks, and provides the highest level of security to protect content and limit access to only those authorized.

“We are delighted to have been recognized by the IABM for a third year in a row,” says Jay Batista, Tedial general manager, US operations. “Having AST, our new storage solution, acknowledged as the winner of this prestigious award is an honor and we are very happy to share this news with our team and our customers during NAB 2017.”

###

About Tedial

17 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.

US Tedial contact:

Jay Batista

Email:jay.batista@tedial.com

Tel:+1 (424) 645-5300 x 602

US PR Contact:

Harriet Diener

Desert Moon

Email:harriet@desertmoon.tv

Tel: +1-845-512-8283

Cell: +1-914-263-0613

International PR Contact:

Kate Ford

Jump PR

Email:kate@jumppr.tv

Tel: +44 (0)1932 240001

Mob: +44 (0)7740 948065