Dalet Announces Key Management Appointments for Dalet Singapore Office

Singapore – May 18, 2017 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations, is pleased to announce two new key management appointments for the Dalet Asia Pacific region: Cesar Camacho to General Manager and Rosa Pereiro to Director of Sales. Based at the Dalet Singapore office, the new appointments will serve to further strengthen Dalet’s presence and support across the region. The appointments are effective immediately.

Cesar Camacho, general manager, APAC

Cesar Camacho will be assuming the position of general manager in the Asia-Pacific region, succeeding Raoul Cospen. In his new role, Cesar will be responsible for Dalet business and operations across the region, overseeing a team of 40-plus Dalet professionals. Having been with Dalet since 2001 and general manager of Dalet Spain since 2011, Cesar has been instrumental in the company’s growth and has been a key player in the implementation of Dalet systems in broadcast channels worldwide.

Rosa Pereiro, director of sales, APAC

Rosa Pereiro has been promoted to director of sales, APAC, from her role as regional sales manager. Rosa will be responsible for driving key customer deals, managing accounts and leading business development efforts across all territories in the Asia-Pacific region. Working closely with Cesar, she will develop strategies for expanding Dalet media and entertainment relationships and strengthening existing ones, helping Dalet to increase sales and penetrate new markets and accounts throughout the region.

“Under the leadership of Raoul Cospen, our Asia-Pacific presence has grown significantly over the past few years, and all who have been involved in this mission – past, present and future – have proven their outstanding capabilities in promoting the Dalet brand in this strategic region,” comments Stephane Schlayen, COO of Dalet. “Available in most of the region’s languages, the Dalet Galaxy platform proves to be particularly well adapted to the current demands of APAC broadcasters, seeking to streamline workflows and save on costs of operations while getting maximum flexibility for their business. Customers such as MediaCorp in Singapore, WION/Zee Media Corporation in India and SBS in Australia are implementing Dalet solutions to drive key innovations in broadcast, digital and social media. These new appointments will be instrumental in the continued success of APAC, and I have full confidence that both Cesar and Rosa will continue to successfully drive the company’s expansion across the region.”

Meet Cesar Camacho and Rosa Pereiro at BroadcastAsia2017

Attendees to the BroadcastAsia2017 exhibition can book a private briefing to meet with Cesar or Rosa (stand 4R3-05) at the upcoming BroadcastAsia2017 exhibition at http://www.dalet.com/broadcast-asia-2017.

For more information about Dalet at BroadcastAsia2017, please visit http://www.dalet.com/news/dalet-innovations-expand-choices-and-opportunities-broadcasters-and-content-producers.

