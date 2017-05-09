Cinegy to Feature Cinegy Air PRO Bundle and 8K Demo at Broadcast Asia 2017

Broadcast Asia 2017, Booth 4H3-10 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout will feature the latest version of Cinegy Air PRO Bundle, its real-time playout server and multi-channel broadcast automation software, and Cinegy Multiviewer, at Broadcast Asia from 23-25 May 2017.

Cinegy will also demonstrate how its Daniel2 codec, the world’s fastest, is integrated with Adobe products Premiere and AfterEffects. Adobe users can now export projects using Cinegy’s NVIDIA GPU accelerated Daniel2 codec for real-time 8K 10bit playback. Cinegy Daniel2 AdobeCC plugins will become publicly available in May.

Cinegy Air PRO Bundle has the ability to entirely offload HEVC and H.264 stream encoding onto an NVIDIA GPU. Users can effortlessly stream UHD content using OTS hardware. And because Cinegy Air PRO also includes in-built channel branding, it makes it easy to control multiple channels that air identical content but require regionalized commercials and branding.

Cinegy Multiviewer is the most flexible multiviewer ever devised and enables broadcasters and production houses to monitor streams from satellites, camera feeds, playout devices and other sources locally and remotely. Featuring a robust analysis and alert system, detecting signal problems as they occur, Cinegy Multiviewer runs on commodity IT servers or workstations receiving RTP/UDP streams via Ethernet or uncompressed video using standard SDI cards.

Fully customizable, the Cinegy Multiviewer can easily drive two full 4K UHD monitors, providing enough real-estate and video resolution for even the most demanding control room.

As for IP, the cloud, and anything up to, and beyond, 8K, Cinegy Managing Director, Co-owner, and Co-founder Daniella Weigner said, “With 4K channels, and 8K experimental broadcasts already starting in some regions, Cinegy’s strategy to make 8K workflows possible and accelerate HD and 4K workflows, all over IP and completely in the cloud, should be of great interest to Broadcast Asia visitors and we look forward to demonstrating it first hand.”

Cinegy products and services can be found on the German Pavilion 4H3-10 at Broadcast Asia 2017. For more information, visit www.cinegy.com.