AIMS Members to Present in IP Showcase Theater and Demonstrate IP Interoperability Solutions at 2017 NAB Show

BOTHELL, Wash. -- April 21, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show, the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will play a prominent role in the IP Showcase, located in booth N4824. This unique attraction will provide a unified, industry-wide view into the latest advances in internet protocol (IP) technology designed to add maximum value to the broadcast industry and the individuals and companies who drive it.

AIMS' participation in the IP Showcase is part of its ongoing cooperative effort to establish a uniform approach to all-IP workflows based on industry standards and recommendations that are already established or are well underway. Eight AIMS members will speak in the IP Showcase Theater. In addition, AIMS members who are taking part in SMPTE ST 2110-related interoperability testing will conduct demonstrations to show how the standard is supported by a broad range of vendors and already working to solve real-world needs.

IP Showcase Theater Presentations

AIMS has collaborated heavily with the IABM in their production of the IP Showcase Theater. Over 20 different speakers in the theater will highlight solutions to technical challenges related to the transition from SDI to IP and use cases in which IP has been successful in solving key customer requirements. AIMS members will present the following topics.

* "IP Media in the LAN and WAN -- What Happens in Between?", Andy Rayner, vice president of engineering, Nevion

* "BCE IP Broadcast Facility Case Study," Phil Myers, IP product manager, Snell Advanced Media (SAM)

* "Managing Live Signals in an Increasingly IP-Based World," James Stellpflug, vice president, product marketing, EVS

* "Virtualization and SMPTE ST 2110," Thomas Edwards, vice president, engineering and development, FOX

* "How Should I Replace My 512x512 SDI Router Today?," Nestor A. Amaya, president, Coveloz Technologies

* "Audio Over IP for TV Production," Antony David, CEO, Solid State Logic

* "UHD-1 OB Van From tpc," Andreas Lattmann, chief technical officer, tpc Switzerland

* "AIMS Reference System Architecture Guidelines," Kerry Wheeles, AIMS technical working group chair, Imagine Communications

A complete schedule for the IP Showcase Theater is available at http://theiabm.wixsite.com/iabmnabshow/joint-interoperability-zone.

Uncompressed IP Interoperability Demonstrations

More than 30 AIMS member companies will be among those demonstrating the capabilities of the SMPTE ST 2110 standard, now in final draft, to NAB Show attendees. In addition to their participation in the IP Showcase, AIMS members will host interoperability demonstrations in their own booths to highlight specific IP workflows that are possible today for contribution, live production, playout, and distribution. The demonstrations will show support for video, audio, and data streams flowing though member vendors' systems.

"AIMS' mission is to foster the adoption of a common set of protocols for interoperability over IP," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "At the 2017 NAB Show attendees will be able to see and learn about the real momentum for IP in our industry as they visit the IP Showcase booth, a real must-see destination for any media company looking to improve business agility, flexibility, and efficiency."

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

