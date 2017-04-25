AJA Brings New Features to The RovoCam Camera System with RovoControl 3.0 Software

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 24, 2017) -- At NAB 2017, AJA Video Systems revealed new features for its RovoCam compact block camera and accompanying RovoRx HDBaseT receivers via new RovoControl 3.0 software. RovoControl 3.0 delivers several new customer-requested features and UI enhancements that improve camera configuration and control.

RovoControl 3.0 software feature highlights include:

-- USB controller support for mapping RovoControl controls to a USB interface for game style controllers or USB joysticks.

-- Updated exposure control interface for simpler camera control.

-- Improved presets interface for camera and ePTZ control.

-- Import/Export of settings for easily sharing setups and different configurations.

-- High DPI UI mode that improves the look of the UI on higher res monitors when working with RovoControl software.

-- Crosshair selector for more refined Spot AE and Spot Focus control.

-- Zoom control enhancements that improve the way the Zoom slider responds.

-- A new summary line in the RovoControl UI provides an overview of the basic settings for quick reference.

“Since releasing RovoCam, we’ve seen several innovative implementations by customers around the world in ProAV, broadcast and corporate environments that speak to the camera’s versatile design,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “At NAB, we’re thrilled to be bringing those customers added functionality with RovoControl 3.0, which will make for more seamless setup and operation of the camera.”

Pricing and Availability

RovoControl 3.0 software will be available soon as a free download for all RovoCam customers. RovoCam is available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $2495. RovoCam’s companion receiver unit, the RovoRx-SDI, is available now for a US MSRP of $995, with the RovoRx-HDMI companion receiver available now for a US MSRP of $495. For more information about RovoControl 3.0 and to learn more about RovoCam, RovoRx-SDI and RovoRx-HDMI, visit: https://www.aja.com/products/rovocam .

