Blackmagic Design Announces New Professional Scopes and Multi Lingual Support for Video Assist

NAB 2017, Las Vegas, Nevada - April 24, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced the immediate availability of Blackmagic Video Assist 2.4 update which adds support for multi-lingual support for 10 separate languages. This means customers can now use Video Assist in their native language. This update is available now as a free update for all Blackmagic Video Assist and Blackmagic Video Assist 4K customers.

Also demonstrated at the NAB 2017 show are powerful new professional scopes operating on the Blackmagic Video Assist 4K model, including waveform, RGB parade, vectorscope and histogram that can be viewed full screen for accurately evaluating video signals passing through Blackmagic Video Assist 4K. These scopes are shown as a development preview and will also be available in June as a software update free of charge for all Blackmagic Video Assist 4K customers.

Customers can see a beta demonstration of the new language support and preview the new professional scopes on Blackmagic Video Assist 4K at the Blackmagic Design NAB 2017 booth at #SL216.

The new scopes make the Blackmagic Video Assist 4K model perfect for live production monitoring, as portable test scope for broadcasters, and even for balancing color when color grading using the RGB parade scope.

The new localized Video Assist adds interface support for Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. This broad language support now makes it easier for more customers to use Video Assist anywhere in the world.

“Video Assist has become an indispensable part of everyone’s production kit,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It’s the perfect portable field monitor and recorder. The addition of full blown professional scopes makes it even more exciting and useful for customers. Plus, the new multi-lingual interface will make it easier for non-English speaking customers to use it!”

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Video Assist 2.4 update is available now from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge for all current Blackmagic Video Assist and Blackmagic Video Assist 4K customers. Blackmagic Video Assist 2.5, which will support scopes on the Blackmagic Video Assist 4K model will be available in June.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com