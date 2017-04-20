DNF Brings Control Solutions & Enhancements to Simplify, Virtualize and Pave a Path to IP at NAB 2017

Las Vegas, NV: DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces - is at NAB with a line-up that simplifies, virtualizes, and smooths the road to full IP control. The manufacturer’s powerful hardware and software solutions are designed to drive devices ranging from video and KVM routers to switchers, multi-viewers, graphics, tally systems, and much more.

“The business of content creation is evolving on a daily basis, but one constant is the need for reliable control solutions,” says Dan Fogel, DNF CTO. “We’ve leveraged decades of successful, proven technologies into designs that address both today’s challenging environments as well as tomorrow’s, including Virtualization, IP infrastructure and the Cloud.”

GTP-30

DNF’s GTP-30™ streamlines the path to full IP control in both radio and TV applications. The modular, scalable unit offers the workhorse power of the Company’s GTP-32, but without the physical I/O. It can be used it to drive video/KVM routers, production switchers, multi-viewers, servers and DDRs, graphic devices, tally systems and more.

Virtual GTP-30

A software-only version of the GTP-30 with full IP control over video/KVM routers, production switchers, multi-viewers, servers and DDRs, graphic devices, tally systems and more.

GTP-32 Control Processor-Control Delegation & Virtual Router Enhancement Options

DNF’s GTP-32 control processor has been significantly enhanced with options to (a) simplify linking control rooms to studios or remote sites for control of on-air camera tallies, profanity delay systems, etc., and (b) a new Virtual Mode with fully functional emulation of a SAM or Evertz router.

ST600-KIPRO

DNF’s ST600-KIPRO is the only Ethernet-based, tactile control panel for AJA’s Ki Pro DDRs. The ST600-KIPRO supports up to four units with full transport control to record, play, stop, rewind, fast forward and jog. It can create, name and record clips; mark and recall cue points; view, select, load and play from a specified timecode location.

USP3-TSA

Any touchscreen monitor can be used as a control panel for television or radio with DNF’s USP3-Touchscreen Monitor Adapter. This 3x4-inch module plugs into an off-the shelf monitor to create a virtual Anywhere Interface Box (AIB) to control multi-viewers, or a virtual Universal Switch Panel (USP) to execute multiple user-defined actions.

SW2X1-9 A/B Switch Card

The newest rack-mountable addition to DNF’s popular SW2X1 Control Routing series, the card can be employed multiple ways: as a 2-in/1-out switch or vice versa, or as a passive IN-to-OUT switch. An Enable switch eliminates errors; control it via front panel A/B selection or remotely by GPI trigger.

IP Control Buddy

IP Control Buddy, a robust go-to solution for bi-directional IP device controllers and messaging, features programmer-free Webpage configuration and comes in GPI/O and LCD pushbutton models. A button press activates a GPI/O, transmits a serial command, or sends an Ethernet-based TCP/UDP/SNMP/HTTP message. New for NAB: DHCP or Static IP, remote device identification by IP address or URL, plus support for GET and POST messaging for Web-based device control.

SPYDER Shotbox

DNF’s SPYDER Shotbox can now support Function Keys. Simply press a key to load and “play” a Command Key, or load and “play” a Function Key.

DPI Signal Monitoring System Introducing a cost-effective standalone Live Mode option when an automation playlist doesn't have to be monitored.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 25 years. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet

the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities.

For additional information, please visit www.DNFControls.com

