Wisycom Widens Wireless Reach at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 19, 2017 –Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, is expanding its wireless portfolio with the introduction of two brand new wideband antennas at NAB 2017 (Booth C856). Both the LBN2/LNN2 UHF Wideband Antenna and the LBP/LNP Wideband Antenna with Amplifier boost RF signals, resulting in a larger coverage area for its users.

The company’s LBN2/LNN2 is an Ultra-High-Frequency (UHF) wideband antenna that features Log Periodic Dipole Array (LPDA). This antenna works within the 420-1300 MHz frequency range and enhances reception by providing a gain of approximately 6dBi with a beam-width of 140-degrees. The two versions of this antenna, LBN2 and LNN2, can be distinguished based on the provided connector. The LBN2 comes with a BNC connector while the LNN2 is given with an N connector.

Wisycom’s LBP/LNP is a wideband antenna LPDA with a linear amplifier designed to boost RF signals around 20db. With different configurations, the antenna can work within the 435-800MHz frequency range and provides approximately 6dBi of gain with a typical beam-width of 90-degrees. The amplifier is powered through the coaxial cable attached to its input connector (200mA at 12V) and is housed in ruggedized aluminum with waterproof sealing, making it suitable for outdoor installations. The LBP version of this antenna is provided with a BNC-female type connector, while the LNP version comes with an N-female type connector.

Both antennas are made out copper-clad epoxy fiberglass with a black matte finish. When mounted, the antennas measure 5/8”, or 3/8” with adaptor. The construction of these new products allows them to work in even the harshest weather environments, sticking with Wisycom’s well-known status as a creator of high-quality, reliable products.

“As a company, we are always trying to increase our product offerings with the next best thing,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “The addition of these two antennas to our diverse range of products gives our users the ability to expand their RF reach on larger projects. We are excited to show these new antennas off at NAB and are looking forward to being among well-respected leaders in the industry on the show floor.”

