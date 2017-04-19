AJA Announces Free Desktop Software v13 for KONA™, Io™ and T-TAP™

Introduces HLG Support for HDR workflows, 12-Bit/BT.2020 Support for Apple® Final Cut Pro® X, ProRes XQ Playback, KONA IP Support for JPEG 2000 and More

Grass Valley, CA (April 19, 2017) -- AJA Video Systems unveiled Desktop Software v13 for its KONA, Io and T-TAP families of video and audio input/output devices, which will be on display at NAB 2017 in the AJA Booth, SL2505. The new update expands HDR and IP pipelines with support for Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and JPEG 2000 workflows. In addition to HDR-10, HLG playout is now also possible from Adobe® Premiere Pro® with AJA KONA 4, Io 4K and KONA IP. New KONA IP firmware for JPEG 2000 brings TR-01 compliant capabilities, which will be available soon as an optional license purchasable from www.aja.com. In addition, Desktop Software v13 offers Linux compatibility in AJA Control Room software for the KONA and Io families, along with several other feature enhancements.

“Our customers are looking for new ways to simplify their 4K and IP workflows, and this software update enhances the functionality of our most popular Desktop products,” said AJA President Nick Rashby. “Desktop Software v13 is packed with new features that customers have requested including the addition of HLG support for HDR workflows, and the option to upgrade your KONA IP with new JPEG 2000 support.”

Desktop Software v13 feature highlights include:

-- HLG compatibility for HDR workflows, adding HLG playout from Adobe Premiere Pro with KONA 4, KONA IP and Io 4K.

-- Support for a new KONA IP firmware license option for JPEG 2000 workflows (JPEG 2000 firmware for KONA IP is a separate license that can be purchased directly on www.aja.com).

-- 2-Bit/BT.2020 support in Apple Final Cut Pro X for KONA 4, KONA IP and Io 4K.

-- 4K/UltraHD down-convert for KONA 4 and Io 4K during capture for pass through to monitors or HD based offline editorial on a second workstation.

-- 48p support for Avid Media Composer with KONA IP, KONA 4 and Io 4K.

-- 12-bit ProRes 4444 XQ playback support via free AJA Control Room software, for KONA IP, KONA 4 and Io 4K with Adobe Premiere Pro and Apple FCP X.

-- New AJA Control Room software features:

Linux support for KONA and Io products.

“Burn-in” option on output for timecode and closed captioning for KONA and Io products.

Route audio tracks in QuickTime files to desired output/monitor channels with KONA and Io products.

:30 increase to maximum deck pre-roll time for the KONA and Io.

Desktop Software v13 will be available soon as a free download, as well as KONA IP’s JPEG 2000 license option, from AJA’s website: https://www.aja.com/support

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #