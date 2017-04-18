RUSHWORKS to Introduce Industry to New VDX T-Bar Control Surface that Provides Manual Transitions, Shortcut Keys and Multi-Camera Preset Selection for Integrated PTZ Production Systems at NAB 2017

Flower Mound, Texas -- RUSHWORKS, a Dallas area-based software development company that produces cool technology for production, playback, and streaming, is introducing the industry to its VDX T-Bar Control Surface at NAB 2017 in Booth SL12713 to answer customer requests for a control panel that incorporates a T-bar for manual transitions with numerous short-cut keys for multiple effects. The VDX integrates with VDESK and REMO, the company’s popular multi-camera production systems that integrate preset control of PTZ cameras, and RUSHWORKS’ unique PTX Universal PanTilt heads. Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS’ president, made the announcement from company headquarters in the Dallas, Texas area.

“Our customers have been asking for this for quite a while,” says Beesley. “The T-bar, in concert with multiple transition and effect controls, and access to more than 100 PTZ/PTX presets using the keypad, make this a real productivity enhancement in the live TV production environment by integrating robust robotic camera and dolly control at your fingertips.”

The release of the VDX coincides with RUSHWORKS’ expansion into the global marketplace having recently signed distribution agreements for representation in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Beesley continued, “We’re finding that VDESK and REMO are a perfect and reasonably priced fit around the globe as production and streaming tools grow in popularity. The VDX’s point of difference, however, is its ability to allow the operator to quickly select complex video effects with keyboard shortcuts, all which have graphical depictions for ease-of-use.”

In addition to live television production, VDESK, and its portable counterpart REMO, are popular solutions for meetings and presentations, houses of worship, news and sports production, and entertainment venues such as theatrical and musical performances. Both versions support up to 12 inputs, and feature switching, program and ISO-recording, a File Browser, creation of multiple playlists, a down-stream keyer (DSK), Chroma-keyer, and dozens of transitions and effects like PiP and double-box shots.

In a related development, RUSHWORKS has also announced the addition of Dynamic Auto Zoom into their robotic camera control platform. According to Beesley, ““DAZ adds significantly enhanced production value. PTZ production has long been associated with static presets, and our DAZ capability removes that restriction, providing several options for motion presets. It makes all the difference in the world in the final production.”

Ctrl+R, the company’s software-only camera control application, is also available, replacing traditional hardware controllers with an intuitive, easy-to-use utility that also supports DAZ.

The VDX Control Surface, and the most current release of the VDESK/REMO software/hardware systems (with Dynamic Auto Zoom camera control), are now available for shipping. More information is available on the RUSHWORKS website, www.RUSHWORKS.tv

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for houses of worship, broadcast, cable, PEG channels, meetings, events and digital signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

