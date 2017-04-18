Telestream and Unified Streaming Join Forces to Offer Industry-Leading Enterprise Streaming Capabilities

Nevada City, California, April 18th, 2017 –Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Unified Streaming, a pioneer of smart video streaming technologies. This agreement allows Telestream to offer Unified Streaming’s Origin as an option to its Lightspeed Live Stream system to provide an industry-leading, all-in-one streaming solution with extended format and DRM (Digital Rights Management) support.

The combined solution provides just-in-time packaging of Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streams (HDS), Apple HTTP Live Streams (HLS), Microsoft Smooth Streams (MSS) and MPEG-DASH formats, coupled with the most comprehensive DRM support available. With sophisticated server-side ad insertion capabilities, broadcasters and content owners no longer have to worry about ad-blockers cutting into online revenue.

“Unified Origin is an industry standard well known to the major CDNs (Content Delivery Networks), and we’ve worked closely with the Unified team to create a tight integration with our Lightspeed Live Stream encoder,” said Paul Turner, VP of Product Management at Telestream. “Customers can be assured that the performance, scalability, and flexibility of our combined offering will be the absolute best in the business.”

The number of players, DRM systems, codecs, and protocols in use creates an enormous matrix of possibilities that an origin server must respond to, at scale, in real time. “Both Telestream and Unified Streaming have a reputation for building bullet-proof systems that can be trusted and relied upon by the largest broadcasters and CDNs in the world 24/7/365. This partnership builds on those reputations while offering our customers exciting new capabilities to enhance their revenues,” said Turner.

As part of the integration, Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Stream encoder sends an enhanced, high-quality, multi-bitrate common base format to Unified Origin. This enables the Origin to create any type of playout package required including encryption or DRM in real time, on demand.

“We’re happy to be partnering with Telestream to deliver such a high-quality solution. It allows us to offer a best of breed solution with a single point of contact,” said Simon Westbroek, VP Global Sales at Unified Streaming. “Lightspeed Live Stream is an incredibly powerful streaming encoder with a small footprint that pairs perfectly with our Origin.”

The option with Unified Origin will be showcased at NAB on the Telestream booth (SL3316) and the Unified Streaming booth (SU9624). It will be available from Telestream and its global network for resellers as of May 1st, 2017.