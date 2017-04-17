NAB 2017: ALTICAST TARGETS MILLENNIALS, NEW BUSINESS MODELS

Broomfield, CO, USA – April 17, 2017 – Alticast will showcase solutions that help pay-TV operators address two major shifts – the changing viewing habits of Millennials and new technologies that are transforming business models -- when it exhibits at NAB 2017 April 24-27 in Las Vegas.

At its booth (SU12706CM) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Alticast will show how it is providing key services that can drive Millennial adoption – including set-top box gaming, voice control and the secure delivery of UHD content on Intel®-based devices. In addition, Alticast will demonstrate how its Cloud UI and Android TV solutions enable velocity of deployment for next-generation user experiences.

“The increasing power of Millennials and the advent of new technologies are forces of change that are prompting pay-TV operators to rethink all aspects of their businesses,” said Jae Park, Vice President of Business Development. “Our NAB exhibit is designed to show how the diversity of Alticast solutions unlocks new opportunities for our pay-TV operator partners.”

Among the next-generation functionality demos that will be shown by Alticast at NAB are:

·An STB Gaming Demo that shows how operators can enable streaming of PC/console quality games to legacy set-top boxes without the need for new hardware;

·Far Field Voice Assistance that offers hands-free convenience and an AI-infused virtual assistant; and

·UHD Content Protection for Intel-based devices that combines the capabilities of Intel’s SGX UHD DRM hardware and Alticast’s AltiProtectÔ solution.

In addition, Alticast will show how its Cloud UI platform, Android TV RDK and native client solutions enable the flexibility, innovation and personalization needed to differentiate pay-TV offerings and drive adoption by new demographic groups.