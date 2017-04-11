Red Giant’s Spring Sale is Back; 25% Off VFX, Filmmaking and Motion Graphics Plugins on April 18th

Portland, OR – April 11, 2017 –Red Giant today announced the return of its annual Spring Sale, which will go live on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. For 24 hours only, all Red Giant VFX, filmmaking and motion graphics plugins and suites sold online at www.redgiant.com, including full licenses, upgrades and products from the academic store* (already 50% off), will be on sale at 25% off the regular price from 8:00 AM PDT on April 18, 2017 to 8:00 AM PDT on April 19, 2017. To redeem the 25% discount, simply apply the coupon code found on the Red Giant website (available the day of the sale). Celebrate the arrival of spring with this catch-free sale; every plugin, suite, license and upgrade found in the Red Giant online store will be 25% off. So whether you use Adobe® After Effects®, Premiere® Pro, Final Cut Pro® X or other host apps, there is something for everyone.

Red Giant Spring Sale April 18th – 25% off everything!

Save on the year’s most popular plugins, suites, licenses and upgrades, including:

• NEW – Trapcode Suite 13: $750 (usually $999)

• NEW – Magic Bullet Suite 13: $675 (usually $899)

• Universe Annual Membership: $75 (usually $99)

• PluralEyes 4: $225 (usually $299)

*Academic buyers: It is strongly recommended that students and faculty who would like to make a purchase from the Red Giant Academic store should pre-qualify as an academic buyer before the sale. Don’t forget, or you may miss out on the sale price!

To learn more about Red Giant products, please visit http://www.redgiant.com/products/.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

