Wohler Displays Multichannel Audio and Video Over IP Monitoring Solutions at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 4, 2017 - Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will be demonstrating its latest audio and video monitoring technologies at NAB 2017 (Booth N3417). Ideal solutions for complex monitoring environments, Wohler's IP signal monitoring solutions include the iAM-MIX multichannel audio monitor and mixer, the iAM-AUDIO audio monitor, and the iAM-VIDEO multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering device.

"Wohler Technologies has been in the business of in-rack monitoring for more than 25 years and continues to expand its new award-winning iAM Series in answer to developing industry standards," says Craig Newbury, vice president of sales, Wohler. "We are looking forward to NAB and having the opportunity to demonstrate updates to our innovative monitoring solutions."

All iAM Series monitors incorporate high-quality hardware with powerful upgradable software components combined with an on-board Web server allowing multiple units on the same network to be monitored, controlled and updated via a browser-based user interface and via API calls from 3rd party connected devices. It is an ideal solution for any broadcast application that requires a compact unit for monitoring an increasing range of audio/video parameters from a developing range of signal types.

All iAM Series products use small form-factor pluggable (SFP) slots to enable simple adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. This, in combination with other software-defined features, creates a smooth upgrade path to new and emerging audio protocols, such as Dante and AES67 as they become relevant to users. The line is designed to ensure customers have the best available, and most innovative, features through continued updates and licensable options.

iAM-MIX features an ultra-intuitive front-panel control surface for multi-channel mixing and monitoring, which is especially ideal for non-technical operators that require auditory monitoring from a range of sources. With eight- or 16-level control out of the box, iAM-MIX also integrates with popular A/V routers to push and pull channel-name data. The iAM-MIX helps provide broadcasters with a more streamlined and simplified workflow. Wohler's iAM-MIX allows users to monitor a MADI stream with 64 audio channels, all through one device that is simple to operate and easily accessible.

The iAM-AUDIO introduces touch-panel interfaces to allow intuitive command and control of the unit and new I/O options, including Dante and Ravenna, combined with rich data displays and Wohler's world-renowned audio monitoring. iAM-VIDEO picks up where the iAM-AUDIO started and adds extensive video monitoring. It not only displays video on a front-panel touchscreen, but the range of sources it can manage goes well beyond 3G-SDI. iAM-VIDEO is equipped to monitor MPEG2/4 TSoIP, MPEG2/4 TSoASI, Quad-Link UHD/4K, SMPTE 2022-6 and more. The overall variety of audio and video metering options supported includes analog, AES3 and MADI inputs, and includes options for Video over IP formats (MPEG2/4 TS and SMPTE 2022), AoIP formats (Dante, Ravenna, AES67), 3G/HD/SD-SDI and a growing range of additional I/O options via an SFP interface. With both front-mounting speakers and subwoofers, the iAM Series provides powerful sound output and audio reproduction that adheres to Wohler's own strict specifications.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Creating the first in-rack audio monitoring product over 30 years ago, Wohler Technologies continues to develop critical pieces of signal monitoring technology. Adapting to the evolving standards and needs of modern professionals, the company is a leader in providing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced audio, video and data monitoring including powerful Audio and Video over IP capabilities. Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring for a developing range of signal types, such as Dante, Ravenna/AES67, MPEG2/4 TSoIP, MPEG2/4 TSoASI, UHD/4K and SMPTE 2022-6.

Based in Hayward, California, many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities are among Wohler's customers. More information can be found at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

For additional news items, follow Wohler's social media sites:

http://twitter.com/Wohler

http://www.facebook.com/WohlerTechnologies

http://www.linkedin.com/company/wohler-technologies