PrimeTime Lighting Showcases LED Engineering Superiority

DALLAS – March 29, 2017 – Innovative engineering drives the design and manufacturing of LED broadcast studio lights at PrimeTime Lighting Systems. “PrimeTime has a reputation for high build-quality and superior engineering of our LED lighting products. As a result, our LED fixtures remain cool and keep studios quiet without noisy fans,” according to Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime Lighting Systems. Harn is so confident in his LED product quality that he guarantees them for five years.

“Competitive LED products are manufactured in other countries and include fans. PrimeTime has long been recognized for engineering superiority and developed LEDs to quietly and efficiently illuminate broadcast studios,” said Harn.

Harn continued, "Chief engineers and facility managers require high performing commercial grade lighting instruments that are durable and deliver a beautiful, strong wash of light. Our LED products have an even better build-quality than our reliable fluorescents. Studios have continued to utilize our fluorescents in their lighting grids and are now updating with our innovative LEDs.”

Designed and built from the ground up in PrimeTime’s Texas plant, Harn described the GUS 51 LED Fresnel as “incredibly bright and requires no fan because of our superior engineering.” It’s 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics result in a perfectly flat wash of light. The GUS 51 LED Fresnel color rendering index (CRI) is 93+ and draws 60 watts.

Last year, PrimeTime engineers increased the already powerful wash of their LED line of products, dubbed the SLEDs. The SLEDs CRI is 90+. Like all of the company’s LED fixtures, the SLEDs are engineered without a fan. The extra bright SLEDs also feature a single shadow with soft light output.

·1SLED XB2 boasts the powerful punch and throw that commercial studio lights require. It’s used for key or fill lighting and on chroma key or interview sets.

·Also extra bright, the MSLED XB2 is used for key or fill lighting and can also be used for low ceiling applications.

All of PrimeTime’s LED luminaires are made in the USA and carry a five-year warranty. “We know our LEDs are so innovatively engineered and constructed from top grade products that we stand behind them, bumper-to-bumper for five years,” explained Harn.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

