ALi, Alticast to Release Ecosystem-Ready Solutions for Pay TV

Seoul S, Korea & Taipei, Taiwan – March 27th, 2017 – ALi Corporation, a leading innovator and developer of set-top box chipsets, and Alticast, a worldwide leader in multi-screen, interactive TV platforms, today announced their partnership to have Alticast’s interactive, end-to-end architecture pre-integrated on ALi STB SoC chipsets. The cross-ecosystem partnership aims to supply the market with seamlessly integrated platforms comprised of hybrid framework middleware and high-performance STB chipsets in order to offer time-to-market deployment acceleration, performance boost and value-added services in response to the changing demands in TV viewing landscapes.

Alticast is a multi-national leader in software and middleware architectures for multi-screen and interactive TV solutions. Alticast develops chipset-independent STB software that brings interactive and personalized elements to viewers. As subscribers demonstrate changing preferences in TV viewing, Alticast continues to develop software innovations including cross-device services, robust application framework, and hybridized features to enrich viewer experiences. ALi, on the other hand, offers a wide coverage of cost-effective and high-performance STB chipsets, and integrates user-friendly software porting interface along with the SoC design. The platform pre-integration between Alticast and ALi benefits both parties to meet the growth of Pay TV.

“Subscribers are no longer satisfied by linear TV offerings, and the entry of new service providers into the market has driven further fragmentation,” said Dosa Park, Senior Vice President, Platform Business Unit for Alticast Corporation. “To remain a leader in the market, Alticast offers software solutions and services for the delivery, reception and playback of interactive TV contents on a scalable and future-ready go-to-market media service platform.The opportunity to collaborate with ALi means we have a reliable partner that supplies a wide range of hardware platforms to provide subscribers an economical, yet high-performance, TV viewing experience.”

“The partnership is mutually beneficial to both Alticast and ALi, symbolizing the validations and integrations between Alticast middleware and ALi SoC hardware. The integrated solutions by both parties are ecosystem-ready to accelerate deployment processes, save development costs, enhance flexibility and enrich user experiences”, said Tony Chang, Chief Operating Officer, ALi Corporation. “The collaboration between ALi and Alticast will help our ecosystem partners in time-to-market developments and improve digital TV experiences with feature-rich architectures.”