Nashville Audio Community Gears Up for 20th Annual AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament

— Highly anticipated 20th anniversary event to be held May 11-12, 2017, at Harpeth Hills Golf Course —

— Industry leaders are lining up as sponsors and to participate in a foursome of golfers; online registration open now —





NASHVILLE, TN — The audio community from Nashville and beyond is deep in preparation for the landmark 20th Annual AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament, once again returning to the scenic Harpeth Hills Golf Course for two days of networking, camaraderie and fun in the sun on Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12, 2017.

The yearly event – the primary fund-raiser benefiting the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund (NERF) – has become one of the most highly anticipated industry functions in Nashville. It is a production of the Audio Engineering Society Nashville Section on behalf of the 503c2 non-profit corporation, NERF, Inc., created to assist members of the greater Nashville audio community in times of personal or family crisis. “We had no idea what we were doing when we created the AudioMasters, which has actually proven a good thing. Our community rallying behind NERF has changed lives for the better now for two decades, and this incredibly unique tournament somehow keeps topping itself every year,” comments NERF Secretary Frank Wells. “The best thing we do as a community is funded by the premier event of the year – doing good and having fun, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

The event is produced by the Nashville AES section and event coordinator George Jones and his company, Premier Golf Services. Day One (Thursday, May 11) is the “JBL® Professional AudioMasters Live Day,” focusing on the live sound industry and welcoming JBL Professional as the title sponsor. Day Two (Friday, May 12) is the “Sweetwater AudioMasters,” the studio-community-focused day under the banner of perennial title sponsor Sweetwater Sound, a sponsorship made possible by Chuck and Lisa Surack. Both days include breakfast, open driving range, a four-person scramble, and awards receptions following the golf, along with an abundance of treats and beverages along the way.

The milestone of this 20th annual event shows that the AudioMasters has a long legacy of supporting NERF. While NERF’s support is kept discreet and confidential, NERF’s past assistance includes numerous examples of helping individuals maintain essential needs during times of temporary unemployment due to injury or illness or when facing crushing short-term debt from deductables and other expenses. NERF has also aided families affected by natural disaster and has helped with end-of-life expenses.

Confirmed sponsors include JBL Professional, Sweetwater, API, The Recording Academy, Clair, Echo Mountain, Clyne Media, AES, Genelec, Morris, Crown Seating, Iron Mountain, SSL and Audio-Technica, with more lining up by the week. These sponsors provide support for the event in various capacities – hosting holes or special prizes, useful swag, general financial support, and more. Some join in the golfing play as well. Those hosting the holes give each tee its own twist; most provide food or other refreshments, along with side games, product demos, giveaways and plenty of networking opportunities. Hole sponsors have the opportunity to interface with potential clients four at a time, every few minutes. Tournament sponsors have their name in front of a targeted audience of industry professionals.

Player and sponsor registration is filling fast, though there is still time to get in on the festivities as a sponsor partner or in a golfing foursome.

The AudioMasters sells out nearly every year, so sign up now to make sure you’re part of this year’s fun. Visit www.theaudiomasters.org for more information and to sign up. You can also email George Jones at audiomasters@premiergolfservices.com, or call 800-685-1802.

About the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund (NERF):

The Nashville Engineer Relief Fund originated through the efforts of the AES Nashville Section and NAPRS in holding a Music Row Audio Yard Sale. Proceeds from this initial event assisted with the financial recuperation of a Nashville engineer who was stricken with a life-threatening health problem. The following spring, the first AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament began as the primary fund-raising event contributing to NERF, and the event has been held at the Harpeth Hills Golf Course every May since. The stated goal of this fund is “to allow financial assistance for individuals in our (engineering) community who, through illness and tragic circumstances, are unable to practice their profession or face other serious problems.”



Photo caption: The Nashville audio community is gearing up for the landmark 20th Annual AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament.