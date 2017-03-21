BROADBAND SATELLITES TO DELIVER OTT VOD AND LINEAR TV CHANNELS IN GUYANA -- Brings new streaming content service to market within 48 hours using SotalCloud OTT technology

Toronto, Canada, March 21, 2017 – Broadband Satellites has launched a new streaming content service market in Guyana for a potential customer base of around 200,000 active internet subscribers and 450,000 smartphone users across the country.



The new service will offer video-on-demand (VOD) and linear TV channels, and was based on innovative OTT online video platform technology from SotalCloud. This technology enabled Broadband Satellites to develop the service from proof-of-concept, through customization to live web apps within 48 hours.



Broadband Satellites now has comprehensive VOD libraries uploaded and will be piloting the service using local linear TV channels in Guyana.



Brian Yong, CEO and CTO at Broadband Satellites said: "There is a large and untapped audience for delivering video and musical content via internet-based channels. We considered this opportunity and began to explore the technological possibilities required to set up such a service.



"SotalCloud gave us free access to a proof-of-concept instance of their platform and after a couple of hours of customization, we had our first iOS, Android and web apps working. After initially contracting with a number of vendors for our OTT deployment, we could immediately see the potential from this new solution and it's unbelievable that we could get it working within the first two hours of trying after more than six months of no progress.



"We couldn’t have managed to get into this strong position without the intervention from SotalCloud and will continue to expand their solution as we extend our roll-out of services across the region in partnership with other regional operators," continued Brian Yong.



SotalCloud CEO, Russell Foy added: "Broadband Satellites is a great fit for the SotalCloud OTT Platform, as we are focused on helping Tier 2 and 3 providers and content owners launch an OTT service quickly allowing them to start generating revenue without a massive up-front cost.



"With the combination of the knowledge of the Caribbean potential OTT market and how to customize and rapidly deploy our Platform, Broadband Satellites is uniquely positioned to both expand their OTT offering, and to help other Tier 2 and 3 providers launch their own service that could help transform the entire Caribbean community regarding OTT video offerings."



The SotalCloud solution was integrated with DVEO (HLS encoder/transcoder for linear channels and catch-up, nPVR and VOD server) and a content delivery network (CDN) platform from BroadPeak.



"We are very proud to participate with Broadband Satellites and SotalCloud on this fast deployment," comments Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "Broadband Satellites installed our HCoder™ 4-16ch HDMI/IP encoder. It encodes up to 16 simultaneous HDMI inputs, then streams up to 16 IP streams to our Live/VOD server with Catch-up TV -- the ATLAS™ II Packaging Server: TELCO. The ATLAS delivers thousands of simultaneous HLS streams directly to iOS and Android based end devices."



About Broadband Satellites:

Broadband Satellites is a leading Broadband Internet Provider in Guyana. For more information, visit www.bbsatellites.com



About DVEO®:

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world.

For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com or visit www.dveo.com



About SotalCloud:

The SotalCloud OTT Platform is designed for linear/live/VOD video content owners and aggregators that want to launch an OTT or IPTV service without a massive up-front cost or long-term commitment. The company’s ‘rapid deployment’ device app templates allow it to on-board new customers within days and support multiple platforms including Web browsers, native iOS and Android phones and tablets, multiple STBs, and other devices. More information on SotalCloud, please contact Russell Foy at +1-416-627-6370 or russell@sotalcloud.com or visit www.sotalcloud.com



