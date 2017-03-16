AV Manufacturers Partner for the Second Higher Education Technology Summit

Philadelphia, PA – Four well known audiovisual and classroom technologies manufacturers, FSR, Inc, Biamp Systems, Christie Digital and Quam Nichols, have partnered to put on the second Higher Education Technology Summit (HETS). Created specifically for college and university managers of educational technology, HETS is designed to combine a day of product training, networking and peer-to-peer discussions in a fast moving format. The first HETS took place in Burlington, MA. Due to demand and feedback, the second HETS will take place in Philadelphia’s center city, convenient for eastern PA attendees and an easy train ride from NYC, NJ, DE and MD/ Washington DC.

Gina Sansivero, Director of Business Development, Education at FSR, Inc tells why an event like HETS was created. “As industry leading manufacturers, we understand that educational technology managers are technically educated and experienced and are increasingly taking on more design and installation responsibilities in house. They are also developing technology standards and specifying products for the AV systems campus-wide.”

Michael Frank, Sales Development Director, Eastern North America at Biamp Systems notes, “Technology managers typically have limited budgets for professional development, training and travel. A regional, cost- free, single day event provides the training they are asking for as well as time for time to network with their colleagues in schools throughout the region.”

Biamp, Christie, Quam and FSR strategically aligned for the May event to help technology managers expand their knowledge as they prepare for upcoming summer installations. This Philadelphia HETS will provide a cost-free venue for educational technology managers to gather for a day of:

·product training with CTS Renewal Units provided by non-competitive AV manufacturers

·peer-to-peer panel discussion focusing on the challenges and successes of faculty buy-in, pedagogical modification and student success evaluation for technology enriched classroom and public spaces.

·networking that gives attendees the ability to discuss experiences, installations, and solutions with their contemporaries

·fun! It is, in fact, May the 4th and we will have "on theme" activities and a door prize for Star Wars fans! (costumes are optional, but encouraged)

Randy Moore, President of Quam Nichols explains why they chose to sponsor this HETS event, “Quam is dedicated to supporting educational technology managers. The feedback from the first HETS in Burlington, MA indicated that the presentations and discussions were relevant and informative. We knew we wanted to be a part of the second HETS event in Philadelphia. ”

Richard Derbyshire, Consultant Relations Manager for Christie Digital, adds, “Being a part of a program like HETS has been a priority for Christie. There is significant value in educating the higher ed community to help them make informed decisions for their projects and for the benefit of their faculty, staff and students.”

The details of the event are:

Date: May the 4th, 2017

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Time: 9:30am-6pm (lunch and networking happy hour will be included)

Event Registration (required*) and further details:https://hets2017.eventbrite.com

*open to technology managers ONLY.

If you would like more information about the Higher Education Technology Summit or a schedule of the day’s events, please contact Gina Sansivero at 516-282-5346 or email atgsansivero@fsrinc.com

