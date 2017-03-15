Revolabs to Unveil New Collaboration Product at Enterprise Connect 2017

SUDBURY, Mass. -- March 14, 2017 -- Revolabs(R), Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, today announced it will feature its new collaboration product with Yamaha in booth 306 at Enterprise Connect, March 27-30 at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Revolabs will also showcase its family of wireless microphones and USB, VoIP, and Bluetooth(R) conference phones.

"As the meeting place environment continues to evolve to include smaller, ad hoc collaboration spaces, organizations are wrestling with how to simplify the communications experience without sacrificing quality," said JP Carney, CEO and president of Revolabs. "Working with our parent company Yamaha, we used our expertise in creating natural, productive meeting experiences to approach the challenges these new spaces present. At Enterprise Connect 2017, attendees will see Revolabs' latest product affordably solves this transition and integrates with our technology partners to ease ecosystem complexities."

In addition to unveiling a new product category, Revolabs will display its flagship Executive Elite" wireless microphone system. The Executive Elite comes in 2-, 4-, or 8-channel models and may be used with any combination of tabletop, wearable, and gooseneck microphones. Superior audio, a stylish and professional form factor, advanced security, and remote management capabilities make the Executive Elite a favorite for board rooms and large meeting rooms.

At the booth, Revolabs will also demonstrate its family of FLX" UC USB and VoIP conference phones. Comprised of the FLX UC 500, FLX UC 100, and FLX UC 1500 models, the series is designed satisfy the critical requirement of high-quality audio for virtual meetings originating from offices, huddle rooms, and medium to large conference rooms. By making it easier for teams working from multiple locations to hear each other clearly, the FLX UC conference phones remove the barriers to effective, clear communication and collaboration -- boosting productivity and eliminating frustration.

Furthermore, attendees will see the YVC-300 and YVC-1000 USB and Bluetooth(R) conference phones from Yamaha. Designed for groups of four to six people and with portability in mind, the YVC-300 is a perfect choice for organizations that want to offer high-quality group communication solutions without the cost of dedicated equipment for every conference room or open collaboration space. Bluetooth-enabled, it also turns smartphones and tablets into conference phones by acting as the microphone and speaker. For training rooms, the Yamaha YVC-1000 conference phone features a separate microphone and full-range speaker unit that can be placed close to the video display so that audio and video from the remote location blend naturally.

More information can be found at www.revolabs.com.

# # #

About Revolabs

Revolabs(R) delivers better communication in the world of business with professional microphone systems and conference phones for telephony and unified communications. The company's introduction of wireless microphones for conferencing revolutionized business communications by allowing unprecedented freedom in meetings. Revolabs' ability to produce superior sound in large, complex spaces inspires a full portfolio of conferencing solutions that enable the most reliable and natural conversation in every meeting space. With a full range of choices -- from installed to simple plug-and-play systems, wireless or wired solutions, and local or cloud-based management -- Revolabs offers the most flexible and uniform set of solutions to accommodate the needs of the entire business. Revolabs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, one of the world's most respected names in audio. Together they are redefining the market for business audio solutions. The company is headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts. More information can be found at www.revolabs.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/170314Revolabs.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/Revolabs-Executive_Elite.jpg

Photo Caption: Revolabs Executive Elite

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/Revolabs_UC_group-white.jpg

Photo Caption: Revolabs FLX UC Family

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/Revolabs_yvc_1000.jpg

Photo Caption: Yamaha YVC-1000 USB- and Bluetooth(R)-enabled Conference Phone

Visit Revolabs at Enterprise Connect, Booth 306

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Revolabs:

Blog: http://www.revolabs.com/RevoBlog

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/revolabs

Google Plus: https://www.google.com/+RevolabsInc

LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/Wxa1A1

Twitter: http://twitter.com/RevolabsAudio

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/Revolabs