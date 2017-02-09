Artel Video Systems at VidTrans 2017

At VidTrans 2017, Artel Video Systems will showcase its IP- and fiber-based solutions and will feature the latest capabilities available in its InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms.

IP-Based Solutions

Reliable IP transport of live, broadcast-quality media is now a reality, and Artel offers standards-based solutions designed specifically to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to IP networks. Supporting autosensing of broadcast-quality HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and ASI video formats, Artel's IP-based solutions include SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP encapsulation and optional forward error correction (FEC) algorithms for flexible configurations that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency. In addition, Artel offers Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) IP interfaces, enabling end users to bridge IP data for greater bandwidth utilization of a 10G Ethernet trunk. At VidTrans 2017, Artel will showcase IP-based capabilities in its InfinityLink platform.

L-Band Demodulation, Satellite Scanning, and Carrier ID Solution (DLC510)

Artel will showcase its award-winning DLC510, a dual-port L-band demodulator and satellite scanner that adds fully automatic L-band satellite-scanning functionality to the company's media transport solutions. Also, the DLC510 supports Carrier ID monitoring per ETSI TS 103 129. Using Artel's flexible HTTP- and SNMPv2-based element management systems, the DLC510 provides essential RF information, modulation data, and other key metrics used in daily operations in an easy-to-read list. Operators can then select from the list to choose a specific satellite transponder and send the demodulated signal to the ASI output for transport by other InfinityLink or DigiLink modules, or by FiberLink(R) products over IP and fiber networks.

InfinityLink Broadcast Media Transport Solution

The InfinityLink platform provides transport of video, audio, and data over IP- and fiber-based networks for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, DVB-ASI, and Ethernet and is ideal for broadcast, sports and education, government, and other related applications. Artel will feature solutions in the new, fully integrated InfinityLink IL6000 1RU, four-slot chassis with active routing and SNMP management.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the NEBS Level 3 Certified DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink(R) fiber-optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

