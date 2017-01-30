Suitcase TV will showcase Iphrame Flyaway Production System at NAB Show 2017

LAS VEGAS, NAB Show 2017, Booth SL5825 – Suitcase TV Ltd, a leading broadcast IP-based technology developer, will feature Iphrame Flyaway, a major advance in the capabilities of compact, powerful IP-based production systems, at NAB Show 2017, April 22-27.

Iphrame is Suitcase TV’s software-based remote architecture framework, which combines IP, ASI, and SDI signals in a highly portable system for real-time, ultra-low latency production on the fly. Iphrame manages all video, audio, and graphics on standard IT hardware or VMs, eliminating the need for additional hardware to manage those functions. This enables users to quickly and efficiently cover more events for far less money without sacrificing quality.

Suitcase TV Commercial Director Fraser Jardine said, “Iphrame can be set up very quickly and be used to switch proxy versions of sources in real time. This means that on-site staff numbers can be greatly reduced, as well as the costs associated with them.”

Iphrame Flyaway incorporates Suitcase’s TimeLock functionality, which uses PTP reference clocks to ensure that all sources and processes are accurately timestamped on site. That means there is no need to return sources because all switching is done on site.

Because it is packaged in a compact, rigid, and weather proof case that is easily stowed, Iphrame is easily transported and can be online in minutes. Once Iphrame Flyaway is connected to a broadcast centre via any standard IP link, all that remains is to plug in SDI cameras/feeds and audio sources.

For more information on Suitcase TV and its entire range of software-based workflow and production solutions, visit www.suitcasetv.com.