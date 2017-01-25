Severtson Screens Launches Next Generation SAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent Projection Screens

Mesa, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2017– Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the home theater, commercial, cinema, and pro AV markets, is pleased to announce the launch of the next generation SAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent projection screen line. The enhanced SAT-4K is now available.

“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K replicates the cinema experience in the home and commercial settings like no other projection screen on the market today. The enhanced SAT-4K is also now available with an LED backlit add-on option.”

Severtson added that the SAT-4K’s acoustic abilities are not hampered by the finer weave. “In fact, besides providing the same great acoustic performance as the original SAT-4K, the next generation SAT-4K remains at the same price level and is also available in the same sizes as before. As an added benefit, the enhanced SAT-4K’s material also provides for a ‘lay-flat” quality that is even more resistant to wrinkles.”

The next generation SAT-4K offers a seamless projection screen with virtually no size limitations, and, like Severtson’s TAT-4K, it is also available as an option for Severtson’s new 4K thin/zero bezel fixed frame projection screen solutions. Acoustically-transparent, the entire sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. This allows for a completely immersive audio and video experience. Available in Impression, Deluxe, Deluxe Curved, and Thin Bezel configurations, the SAT-4K screen meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, providing reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original soundtrack.

Additional specifications include:

-Surface: SAT-4K acoustically woven screen material

-Gain: 1.18

-Max height: customizable to desired need

-Viewing Angle: 160 degrees

-Flame and mildew resistant

Custom and standard sizes are available. Severtson asks that customers contact them directly for individual pricing for their specific needs.

“Severtson Screens is proud to serve the home theater and commercial markets with the same service and quality that has taken the cinema market by storm and cemented us as the industry leader,” added Severtson.

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

For more information, please visit www.severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610-5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com.

About Severtson Screens

Mesa, Ariz.-based Severtson Screens, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, is an award-winning global leader in innovative and quality projection screens in the home theater, pro AV, and cinema markets. Its low rejection rate coupled with the high quality of all its products has made Severtson Corporation the industry standard for quality and customer service worldwide. From its unlikely origins in the family kitchen to today's three modern production facilities, Severtson Corporation has remained committed to the principles of innovation and uncompromising quality that have made them who they are today.

