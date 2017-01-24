Starfish takes new developments to NAB Show 2017

Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford said, “The trend away from SDI to IP-based infrastructures continues to gain serious traction, carried by the momentum toward IP delivery. However, with that comes niggling issues with conventional splicing technologies, which are often still crippled by problems of propagation delays, and GOP boundary limitations that can take the glow off an otherwise seamless transition to IP.

“At NAB Show 2017, we’re taking TS Splicer’s existing, clear, advantages and adding new features to support an ever growing range of application areas.”

Starfish’s TS Splicer combines low propagation delay, multiple-channel, frame-accurate transport stream media splicing with media storage and SCTE 35 opt-out signal decoding.

TS Splicer runs on enterprise-grade OTS hardware and provides simultaneous splicing of more than 20 HD or SD video services on a single sever. It supports MPEG-2, H.264 and H265 (HEVC) encoded media, and its frame-accurate splicing is specially designed to ensure that video signal quality is retained through the product. Audio splicing is also a key benefit, with the ability to effortlessly splice AC-3 and MPEG-1 Layer II streams.

Blatchford adds, “Our new transport stream processing product that will be launched at NAB 2017 builds on our expertise with this technology and adds another ground-breaking product for customers implementing IP-based content delivery systems.”