DigitalGlue To Host RED Digital Cinema 8K Training Session in New Atlanta Office

ATLANTA —DigitalGlue, leading provider of equipment, integration, software development and training for the production and distribution of digital video, will be holding a RED Digital Cinema REDucation® 8K training session in its new Atlanta office located at Big Peach Studios on February 22 – 24, 2017.

Named by RED as an authorized dealer last year, DigitalGlue will host three days of hands-on training, shooting exercises, and the on-set and post-production experience needed for users to feel confident when shooting with RED cameras, all in an immersive training environment. Attendees will work with RED’s WEAPON 8K S35, WEAPON 6K, SCARLET-W and RED EPIC-W 8K cameras.

“As an authorized North American reseller and system integrator of RED Digital Cinema cameras, DigitalGlue is extremely excited to be able to present training on RED’s advanced solutions to industry professionals at our brand new DigitalGlue Workflow Laboratory in Atlanta,” says Tim Anderson, DigitalGlue. “For years, RED has been on the leading edge of digital cinema technology, and the same can be said for the company’s outstanding, real-world REDucation training program. DigitalGlue is proud to partner with RED and bring current and future industry professionals this valuable information, instruction and hands-on experience to further their depth of knowledge of RED cameras and technologies.”

Real-world training taught by industry professionals, REDucation is tailored for all skill levels, from students to working professionals. Instructors teach application knowledge of RED's entire RAW workflow process, from digital acquisition through post-production. The three-day, hands-on workshop provides on-set and post-production experience with the latest RED Digital Cinema camera systems. Attendees will learn all about camera operation, the science of RED cameras, REDCINE-X software, and post-production workflows. Each day participants will work in small groups to learn, shoot and review raw footage on the big screen. The curriculum includes:

·Introduction to the DSMC2 System: Experience the modular capabilities of the RED DSMC2 system with various monitoring, lens, and mounting options

·Menu Structure: A complete overview of the camera menus and options

·Exposure Dynamics: Shooting RED in low light, high contrast, and daylight exterior

·Shooting Exercises: Learn best practices whether shooting motion, stills, or in HDRx

·Science of RED: Bayer pattern, resolution, codec choices, wavelets, and color science

·R3D Workflow: Post house and DIT overview, archival, editing and grading options

·Daily Screenings: Showcase of 8K footage from students and RED archives

·Data Dynamics: Learn about R3D file management, archiving, data rates, and hardware options

·Color Grading: Demonstrations from industry leaders regarding 8K professional color grading

Space is limited to ensure an optimal learning experience. For more information or to register, please visit DigitalGlue online at: digitalglue.com/reducation.

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.



More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

