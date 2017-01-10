TSL Products Taps Miles and Davies for New Senior Positions

MARLOW, UK – 5 January 2017 - Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, today announced the appointments of Karlie Miles to the role of Worldwide Sales Director, and Mark Davies to the role of Director of Products and Technology, effective immediately.

Reporting to Chris Exelby, Managing Director, Miles will be responsible for global sales operations as well as managing key customer accounts and partners across the world.

Milesbrings significant sales management experienceand industry knowledge to the company, having worked for several years in prestigious international sales roles across the broadcast industry. She joins the company from Vitec Videocom where she held the position of Sales Director for EMEA and APAC. Prior to this she spent 15 years at Clear-Com in various senior sales roles.

Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products said, “We’re pleased to welcome Karlie to the expanding TSL Products team. She brings a wealth of first-hand experience and leadership skills, which will be invaluable together with her strategic yet creative approach. She holds a tremendous amount of industry knowledge and a great insight into the broadcast market which will serve us well as we embark on the next phase of TSL Products' growth strategy.”

Karlie Miles commented, “I’m delighted to be joining such a forward thinking company that is clearly on the cusp of an exciting journey across diverse global markets. TSL Products is uniquely placed to provide innovative, award-winning solutions to the markets and I’m looking forward to using my experience to support the team and continue to develop the global business.”

Mark Davies also joins TSL Products to manage the Product Management and the Development team and deliver essential technology and products to market.

Davies brings over 30 years of broadcast industry experience to TSL Products, with extensive knowledge of broadcast workflows, most critically in the new areas of Audio/Video over IP. Starting his career in electronic engineering at Pro-Bel, he quickly rose through the engineering ranks to broaden into Product Management. He has held a number of senior positions at organisations including Snell & Wilcox (now SAM), Omnitek, Miranda and most recently Grass Valley. Davies is a well-known and well-respected figure in the industry who speaks regularly on panels and at conferences, and has had papers published by the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) and leading trade journals.

“Mark has incomparable knowledge of broadcast workflows and is an authority in Audio and Video over IP, which is a key aspect of our product offering and development,” said Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products. “His combination of strategic vision, engineering expertise and commercial awareness enable him to deliver solutions and products that harness the latest technology to solve real-world customer challenges.”

Mark Davies commented, “Having always worked at the cutting edge of technology, I’m excited to be joining such an innovative and forward thinking company and to work with the industry’s leading production and playout facilities on proof of concept and future facility design.”