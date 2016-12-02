AJA Ships RovoControl v2.0 Software and the RovoRx-SDI Receiver Boosting RovoCam HDBaseT Camera Workflows

Software Update Adds New Presets and Better Multicam Control; New Receiver Includes 6G/3G-SDI, Genlock, Frame-Sync, and More

AJA Video Systems today released RovoControl v2.0 software and the RovoRx-SDI receiver. RovoControl v2.0 adds multicam setup and control and several workflow enhancements to the RovoCam HDBaseT compact block camera ecosystem. RovoRx-SDI is a companion receiver for RovoCam with four integrated 6G/3G-SDI outputs plus an UltraHD-capable HDMI output.

The RovoCam camera offers an HDBaseT interface, offering the most efficient and affordable method of supporting UltraHD or HD uncompressed video, audio, control and power over a single CAT 5e/6 cable at lengths of up to 100 meters. RovoControl v2.0 software update offers upgraded multicamera control for RovoCam, and new presets and features for more productivity in ProAV, industrial, corporate, security and traditional broadcast environments. RovoRx-SDI is a companion UltraHD/HD HDBaseT receiver for RovoCam extending workflow options for RovoCam customers.

RovoControl v2.0

Compatible with Mac and Windows, RovoControl v2.0 is powerful, free software that allows users to control RovoCam from companion AJA HDBaseT products in the RovoCam ecosystem, including RovoRx-SDI, RovoRx-HDMI and Corvid HB-R. Key features include:

Easier multicamera setup and control for up to eight RovoCams

Preset control for simple recall and the ability to share presets between RovoCams including ePTZ settings

Greater color and white balance control for users, improving the ability to match other cameras

Improved auto and manual spot focus options, offering better focus for off center subjects

New low-delay mode improves latency and removes image stabilization while in use

Gamma detail and visibility enhancer settings added to UI

Improved UART/RS-232 support on third-party RS-232 adapters

RovoRx-SDI

RovoRx-SDI is a companion UltraHD/HD HDBaseT receiver for RovoCam, offering integrated 4x 6G/3G-SDI outputs, HDMI video and audio outputs, and genlock and frame-sync capability.Key features include:

Four 6G/3G-SDI outputs supporting 6G/3G/1.5G with embedded audio

DA Mode for distributing multiple 6G/3G-SDI signals from an HDBaseT source

HDMI output supporting UltraHD and HD resolutions

REF in/out that can be genlocked with other broadcast gear

Integrated frame-sync ensuring stable video output

USB port for software configuration of settings

Power over HDBaseT (PoH), allowing RovoCam to be powered remotely from its physical location

Pricing and Availability

RovoControl v2.0 software is available now as a free download for all RovoCam customers. RovoCam is available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $2,495. RovoCam’s new companion receiver unit, the RovoRx-SDI, is available for a US MSRP of $995. The existing RovoRx-HDMI companion receiver is available for a US MSRP of $495. For more information about RovoCam and to learn more about RovoControl v2.0 and RovoRx-SDI, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/rovocam.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

