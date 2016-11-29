SMPTE Releases Limited-Edition 'Honor Roll' Book and Accepts Preorders for Commemorative 'Magic & Miracles' Coffee Table Book

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Nov. 21, 2016 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, today announced publication of "The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers," a limited-edition book showcasing the industry leaders and innovators who have contributed their talents to SMPTE over the past 10 decades. The Society is also accepting preorders for "Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology," a richly illustrated and meticulously crafted history of the Society and its groundbreaking work over the past century. Both books celebrate the Society's Centennial.

"Since its inception, the Society has bestowed Honorary Membership or posthumous Honor Roll induction to 89 recipients. These individuals have contributed significantly to the industry's advancement, with many also playing vital roles within SMPTE," said Philip J. Cianci, editorial director for both new titles, describing the Honor Roll and Honorary Members book. "Through the biographical profiles in this book, readers gain insight into the lives of these outstanding individuals and their innovative accomplishments that have facilitated the progression of motion-imaging technology from the earliest days of motion pictures, through the advent of television, to today's digital media world."

A 100-page hardcover book published in full color, "The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers" is the perfect holiday gift for any media technologist. Nontechnical industry professionals, executives, and motion-picture, television, and technology historians will also enjoy this commemorative book of these remarkable individuals. The book is available for purchase at www.smpte.org/store/product/honor-roll. The SMPTE Member price is $25, and nonmembers may purchase for $30.

In addition, now available at a special preorder price is "Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology," a 350-page commemorative book that highlights the history and work of the Society and its members in the development of motion-picture, television, and digital media technology using essays contributed by SMPTE members, descriptions of landmark events, insights into the Society's standards development work, and archival material that documents the course of moving-image technology evolution.

"'Magic & Miracles' is a must-have for any friend of SMPTE -- and actually anyone interested in the history of film and broadcast technology, as well as the media technology of the future," said Barbara Lange, SMPTE executive director. "With remarkable photographs, movie stills, and personal narratives reflecting on the past and future, this historic book will be a valued addition to any library."

The 9-inch by 11-inch full-color hardcover book is available for preorder now at www.smpte.org/store/product/100-years and it is slated for publication in April 2017. The special preorder price for SMPTE Members is $59.94 and $75 for nonmembers. Purchasers will receive a card in time for the holidays to present as a gift. Preorders will be shipped immediately upon the book's publication.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

For the past 100 years, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has earned an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. The Society has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force.

SMPTE's global membership today includes 7,000 members, who are motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)) connects SMPTE and its membership with the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.��

