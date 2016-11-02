Clear-Com Presents Agent-IC for Android at NAB Show New York 2016

At NAB Show New York 2016, Clear-Com®, the provider in real-time communication solutions and services, will present the Android version of Agent-IC™ – the mobile app that enables remote users of Eclipse HX digital matrix intercom systems to securely connect and communicate with their smart devices including wearables. The Agent-IC app for Android complements the Apple iOS version of Agent-IC, giving users of both mobile platforms remote access to their intercom systems.



“Functionally, Agent-IC is a mobile intercom client panel that can fit in a shirt pocket. It connects users from virtually anywhere in the world on widely-available consumer devices and over IP network infrastructures, without compromising on audio quality,” said Peter Stallard, Senior Product Manager, Clear-Com. “Now, both Android and Apple users can deploy Agent-IC to stay connected.”



Managed under central administration control from the host Eclipse-HX system, Agent-IC provides point-to-point calling, point-to-multi-point group calling, partyline, PTT, local cross-point audio level control, and notification functions. Access to the host Eclipse-HX matrix is secured by using User ID/password and audio encryption.



Agent-IC delivers excellent audio quality on both platforms, based on the G.722 codec. It is accessible via multiple IP networks, and is enhanced by user-selectable optimization to compensate for varying network conditions.



The app’s intuitive and simple user interface on smart phones, tablet devices, and smart watches, makes it easy to use and deploy across remote teams.



Users of Android devices running Android OS version 5.0 and above can download and install the Agent-IC app directly from the Google Play store online. Apple devices running iOS 8.0 or later can install their app from the App Store.



“Agent-IC adds another dimension to the Eclipse-HX system, by extending the system’s reach to provide global, on-demand access,” added Stallard. “Clear-Com already offers a breadth of hardware control key panels, integrated wireless beltpack and IP-based PC client panels; now any authorized iOS and Android smart device user can enjoy the same level of convenience, connection and mobility.”



NAB Show New York 2016 takes place from November 9-10, 2016 at the Javits Convention Center, New York, New York. Both versions of the Agent-IC app will be available for demonstration at Booth

