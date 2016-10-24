Pixel Power demonstrates advanced playout automation capabilities at NAB New York

Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics, playout and automation solutions, is focusing on practical applications of its graphics and automation technology at NAB New York, Javits Center. The new approach which Pixel Power delivers is currently being implemented at leading broadcasters worldwide, including major US sports channels. The automation products will be demonstrated alongside the well proven graphics and branding systems.

Major broadcasters are now looking to Pixel Power StreamMasterTM, the new virtualized playout platform. This software-defined infrastructure is applicable to every playout application from premium services to pop-up channels and trials.

As well as incorporating Pixel Power’s GalliumAutomationTM, StreamMaster includes comprehensive and uncompromised graphics facilities, including realtime DVE and full 3D graphics all of which can be implemented today virtualized within your own premises, in a datacenter or in the cloud. Pixel Power uses Amazon Web Services cloud to demonstrate the power of live mixing & graphics directly from the cloud.

Also embedded in the software package is PromoteTM, which automates the creation and delivery of dynamic branding either within a single channel by automating all graphics & branding elements or across multiple channels. The power of Promote enables broadcasters to quickly make simple or complex changes throughout a network quickly and efficiently.

Promote reads data from the traffic system and realtime schedule to automatically populate graphics templates for promos and menus. These graphics are then rendered in real time with unrivalled image quality, along with associated audio. This is a business transformation in delivery: no longer do broadcasters have to create and plan every single event, involving complex work from multiple users. Now a single schedule dynamically controls not only content playout but also all the branding and promotion on the channel, and all the secondary events such as squeezebacks and coming next slugs.

“The move to a software-defined architecture gives every broadcaster the opportunity to take a fresh look at how they do things and to see where operational efficiencies can be achieved,” said Mike O’Connell, Exec VP, Pixel Power Inc. “Where our rivals are taking the standard approach to playout and moving it to software, we are taking market-leading software applications and bringing them together to make a better way of working.

“Major broadcasters are rapidly seeing the benefits and cost-efficiencies of our unique approach,” O’Connell added. “We are looking forward to taking the time for detailed discussions with clients at NAB in New York.”