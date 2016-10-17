Forscene tackles remote challenges with new app & virtual ingest

Professional video editing software, Forscene is now even more accessible with the introduction of a review app and new UI for the Forscene Virtual Ingest Server running on Mac. These new technologies will be make it even easier for remote crews and contributors to use Forscene to collaborate on video productions.

The Forscene Review App is a simple, easy-to-use application for reviewing and approving edits on-the-go. Editors working in Forscene’s professional video editing software simply drag their finished sequences to the review button and drop them there to make their edit available for review. The app alerts reviewers and makes the sequence available for them to play, scrub through, comment on and approve or reject from their iOS device. Content for review is only available to Forscene account holders with access to the relevant project, but because the app has a custom UI design, reviewers don’t need to be familiar with the Forscene interface to view & provide feedback on the shared content. This makes it an ideal review tool for producers and other executives that don’t have hands-on editing skills.

Forscene’s Virtual Ingest Server was first introduced at NAB Show 2016 and provides an alternative to traditional hardware-based ingest workflows by running Forscene’s ingest software on a virtual machine on the user’s laptop or computer. The new UI and automated setup for Mac users will simplify and speed up the setup process – making it easier for data wranglers on location to automatically create and upload proxies to the Forscene cloud while backing up shoot rushes. The Virtual Ingest Server is currently being used by Curve Media on a new observational documentary series scheduled for broadcast in early 2017.

"Forscene's virtual ingest server is critical to the workflow of the remote obs doc series we're currently working on,” said Claire Simpson, series producer at Curve Media. “It allows our editorial team to review and identify key story elements within hours of the shoot, even though the crew is hundreds of miles away. The sheer volume of footage we are uploading combined with the speed in which we can watch it has made the filming period so much easier and more efficient."

“Forscene is already the post-production tool of choice for remote productions,” said Aziz Musa, CEO at Forbidden. “These new developments will make it even easier for teams across the globe to create fantastic content without complicated tech getting in the way.”

Both the Forscene Review App and the new Forscene Virtual Ingest Server UI are scheduled for release by the end of 2016 and will be available for preview at the Next TV Summit & Expo and at NAB Show New York.

For more information, visit www.forscene.com

Book a meeting with the Forscene team at NAB Show New York

Book a meeting with the Forscene team at the Next TV Summit & Expo

# # #

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world’s most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.