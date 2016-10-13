DVEO to Highlight Advertising and Playout Server Solutions at Broadcast India -- Demoing Ad and Text Inserter, Automated Ad Identifier with Ad Substitution, "Channel in a Box", and More

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, will demonstrate their latest ad insertion and broadcast playout server solutions in Stand F-617 at Broadcast India, October 20-22 in Mumbai, India.



"We are proud to present leading edge telco products at our first appearance at Broadcast India," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "We have built an international reputation for combination advertising and playout solutions for Telcos, IP video operators, digital broadcasters, and the cable industry. Our affordable systems are also suitable for government and military applications. And like most of our products, they can be customized to meet customers' needs."



DVEO products at Broadcast India will include:

1. Automated Ad Identifier with Ad Substitution -- AD Seeker™ ASI/IP

2. Multichannel Ad Inserter for Mobile Multi Screen Video Delivery and for OTT -- Ad Serter™ IP/ASI/SDI

3. 30 Channel Telco Class Ad & Text Inserter -- Ad Serter™ Telco IP/IP 1-30 Programs

4. Targeted Multistream Dynamic Ad Insertion and Delivery Platform -- AD SPOTTER™

5. Cost Effective "Channel in a Box" Playout Server – Channel Manager™



1. Automated Ad Identifier with Ad Substitution -- AD Seeker ASI/IP

Available in ASI or IP versions, the Ad Seeker ASI/IP is a real time automated ad substitution system that detects the presence of ads in live streams or pre-recorded files and replaces them with designated ads of identical length. This technology is significant since there is much media that contains no SCTE 35, analog cue tones, or other ad triggers or mark points. A recent customer uses the Ad Seeker ASI/IP to change incoming ads to regional ads in the local language. The system also replaces outdated ads with new ads. Replacement ads can be video clips, static ads, or live web sites with changing information.



Since deep intelligence has to be applied, the system relies on a fixed one to six minute buffer time delay.





2. Multichannel Ad Inserter for Mobile Multi Screen Video Delivery and for OTT -- Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI

The Ad Serter IP/ASI/SDI is a cost-effective, software-based platform that inserts video clips, ads, graphics, text, and logos anywhere into live or stored content in real-time without manual intervention -- on a schedule, or via signaling like SCTE 35 signals. It also features ad inventory management with "as-played" reporting for Traffic & Billing Systems.



Operators can add last minute content such as static or scrolling text or even a .png image on top of the video. The system works with most fonts -- Indian, Chinese, Arabic, etc., via Unicode interface. The high density system adds messages to one to four SD or HD channels. The Ad Serter is available in IP, DVB-ASI, or SDI/HD-SDI versions.





3. 30 Channel Telco Class Ad & Text Inserter -- Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 1-30 Programs

The Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 1-30 Programs is a powerful ad server platform that gives Telco TV/OTT operators everything needed to operate 30 channels (programs) via a single box.



The system plays out stored content from the attached hard drive on a schedule and simultaneously plays other programs live as they arrive via IP from satellites or other sources. It provides ad, logo, or video clip insertion or splicing for each program. The Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 1-30 Programs simultaneously processes up to 30 SD streams, or 8 720p streams, or 8 1080p streams.





4. Targeted Multistream Dynamic Ad Insertion and Delivery Platform -- AD SPOTTER

The AD SPOTTER is a multi-criteria ad management platform for end to end delivery. It utilizes multiple approaches to determine the type of live content in progress, and information about the viewer, to dynamically select ads to maximize revenue. The AD SPOTTER generates SCTE-35 and cue tones with content type information, interprets SCTE-35 information and the viewer's receiver data, and then seamlessly inserts user targeted ads into live or stored transport streams. The system can also trigger "ad starts" via IP messaging, scheduled, or manual triggering.





5. Cost Effective "Channel in a Box" Playout Server -- Channel Manager

Designed for broadcast and cable operators, the Channel Manager is a highly automated "Channel in a Box" solution with real time scheduling. It plays live and stored video content, downloads commercials from the cloud, inserts commercials into programming, and adds channel logos and scrolling text. It also scales incoming video to add graphics to the side and bottom of the screen.



The Channel Manager interfaces with station traffic and billing systems, manages ad inventories, and provides "proof of play" for all ads and emergency messages played. DVB-ASI or SDI/HD-SDI versions are available in single or four channel versions.





All of DVEO's dynamic advertising and playout solutions can add advertisements that are inside, over, or around the video content via slices, overlays, crawl messages, alert bugs, and video "squeezes".









