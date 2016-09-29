Musicbed Licensing Platform Creates Live Recording Sessions with Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA - September 29, 2016 - Blackmagic Design announced today that the music licensing platform Musicbed uses ATEM live production switchers and SmartView monitors to create cinematic live music experiences, called “Musicbed Sessions,” which feature performances from musicians spanning various genres.



As a full service licensing platform, Musicbed provides a highly curated selection of relevant music to filmmakers for use in media projects, with a goal of making quality music easily accessible, empowering creatives to tell better stories, and supporting musical artists. Musicbed currently works with more than 700 indie musicians and composers for sync licensing and custom scores.



As part of an initiative to give filmmakers the opportunity to meet the artists and experience their music in new and meaningful ways, Musicbed began to put together live, multi camera recording sessions. They are held on a regular basis in Musicbed’s studio and feature new music talent performing in an intimate concert setting. Sessions are recorded live and then edited and mastered by the Musicbed team before being posted to the Musicbed website and YouTube page. Josh Read, the company’s Vice President of Marketing, said the Musicbed Sessions use Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel and three SmartView HD monitors.



The setup for each session typically includes three to six cameras which are fed into the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K via HD-SDI. From there, the camera feeds run to six individual preview screens via the three SmartView HD monitors on a rack mount. They then run the feeds out to the ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel, and then to a 17” external monitor which allows the director to focus on a larger image and switch between cameras for a more detailed view. Josh said this is especially helpful during initial staging and rehearsals.



“The ATEM switchers have been a breeze for our production team to use in production with the Musicbed Sessions,” said Josh. “We were able to easily customize the setup to our preferences, so now it's simply a matter of connecting cameras and getting ready to roll. One of the features our team likes the most about the ATEM system is the ability to label and rename cameras in the live preview on the external monitor. It may sound like a small thing, but being able to call people by their names when giving direction in a live setting is really useful.”



“We are very happy to be utilizing Blackmagic live production products,” he continued. “The benefit of having a clearly laid out and labeled multi-cam viewer is an absolute essential part of our workflow. Blackmagic Design consistently makes products that perform flawlessly. Our team always feels confident going into production knowing that these tools are available to us.”



