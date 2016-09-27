Cinegy will make Broadcast India debut

Stand B-218, Broadcast India 2016 – Cinegy today announced that it will make its first appearance at Broadcast India from 20-22 October in Mumbai.

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation, and playout, will feature its latest products with regional distribution partner NCS Techno Systems on Stand B-218.

Led by the latest versions of Cinegy Air and Cinegy Archive, Broadcast India attendees will also have the opportunity to see and discuss powerful Cinegy media management software applications that run on Cinegy Archive, including Cinegy Capture, Cinegy Desktop, Cinegy Convert, and much more.

Cinegy Managing Director, co-owner, and co-founder Daniella Weigner said, “India is a vast and thriving broadcast market, which makes Broadcast India the ideal platform from which to demonstrate first-hand to regional broadcast and playout facility owners our leading software-defined solutions designed for every stage of the digital production process.”

Facility owners and operators will also be able to learn more about two new services being offered by Cinegy, Cinegy as a Service, and Cinegy Tools.

Cinegy as a Service is the umbrella phrase that means all of Cinegy’s software technology, starting with Cinegy Air, is currently being ported to run via cloud-based services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), thereby enabling prospective users to test drive Cinegy technology in an HD or 4K cloud with none of the headache or hassle of hardware investment, installation, or cost. The ultimate try before you buy, or hire, approach.

Cinegy Open Tools is a free and entirely open suite of tools and utilities - such as high quality codec analysis and stream analyzer tools - that Cinegy is making available to broadcasters who want to make the move to IP, or have plans to implement other common workflow and/or playout transitions.

Also featuring at Broadcast India will be Cinegy News, which provides the ability to use Cinegy Capture and Cinegy Convert software to generate a story from practically any video content; combine that content with ancillary information from any other source using Cinegy Desktop's built-in News editor; augment it with real-time generated graphics using Cinegy Type; and insert the segment into a structured, accurately-timed rundown for broadcast.