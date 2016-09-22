Tedial Supports IMF Roadshow with Sponsorship and Presentation

Malaga, Spain – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that it is continuing its Platinum level sponsorship of the multi-city seminar series titled “IMF: The Key to Efficient Workflows.” The series of sessions is the next phase of the well-received tour that kicked off earlier this year in New York. The next one-day seminars are scheduled for Tuesday September 27th in Seattle, WA, followed by another on Thursday, September 29th in Burbank, CA.

The educational event tackles one of the hottest topics to emerge in the broadcast industry in recent years – The Interoperable Master Format (IMF). Employing a fun and interactive format, the sessions are designed to provide an overall understanding of the standard, and focus on its appeal to the cinema and broadcast industries. It will also outline the business and technical fundamentals required to use IMF, and delve into the basics of interoperability and versioning problems.

Tedial’s General Manager of North America operations, Jay Batista, will be conducting targeted presentations at each event. Batista will take the audience through innovations in design of the modern MAM that lead to an understanding of how standards and IMF methodologies build a true “Media Factory,” managing thousands of deliverable formats via a single workflow and a single operators screen.

“IMF is an exchange focused media component system proposed by SMPTE to enable organizations to navigate through the maze of competing formats and delivery methods,” explains Batista. “We are happy for the opportunity to share our expertise and educate attendees on the most effective methods available to them to take advantage of IMF’s benefits, operate efficiently and monetize assets for greater profitability.

“At NAB 2016, Tedial launched the world’s first true media factory, our own "Media Factory", which took home two prestigious awards from the show: the IABM Game Changer, and NewBay’s Best of Show.”

About Tedial

15 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

2016 is a key year for Tedial as it sees the company celebrate its 15th anniversary. A global company with consistently, successfully delivered large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

