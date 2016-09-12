Minnetonka™ Enhances MXF Support in AudioTools Server with nablet

CLEVELAND, OH — SEPTEMBER 11, 2016 — Minnetonka™ Audio, a Telos Alliance® company, today announced the integration of nablet’s MXF container formatting handling within the industry leading enterprise audio processing platform, AudioTools Server.

AudioTools Server guarantees playout compatibility using unique functionality to extract, process and rewrap the audio essence back into the otherwise unchanged MXF. With the nablet MXF module, AudioTools Server now has an additional option to alter the audio configuration within an MXF container to include more tracks than the original; compact to include less tracks than the original; or modify the channel count and depth of existing tracks.

Use cases for audio track manipulation include upmixing, downmixing, additional language tracks, track replacement, and Dolby® encoding and decoding, which are all available within AudioTools Server as predefined or custom workflows.

“Some processes result in the need to modify the container itself. Our core expertise is audio, so we decided to partner with a company that understands video container formats as their core business. nablet has this expertise and are the perfect partner for this project and future collaborations,” says Markus Hintz, VP of Global Sales and Business Development for Minnetonka Audio.

The nablet MXF module is part of the AudioTools Channel Manager module for AudioTools Server, an optional set of tools for altering track configuration and layout in a file. The new module can be used with AudioTools Server installations on premise, in a virtual environment, or in the cloud.

“MXF is a key broadcast format and has been strategically important to use for several years. Our MXF technology is one of the fastest in the market with ultra-fast handling of even very large files. We are happy Minnetonka has chosen nablet MXF technology to integrate into its AudioTools Server Channel Manager,” says nablet CEO, Muzaffer Beygirci.

For more information or a demonstration, AudioTools Server with the nablet MXF integration will be on display at IBC 2016 in Stand 7.J40.