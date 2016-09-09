AJA Debuts KUMO 6464 Compact SDI Router at IBC 2016

High Quality, Cost Effective Signal Routing for 3G-SDI,Dual-Link, 4K/UltraHD Signals

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2016) — Today at IBC 2016, AJA Video Systems introduced KUMO 6464, its new compact 3G-SDI router with 64 3G-SDI inputs and 64 3G-SDI outputs for high quality, cost effective signal routing in a small form factor. KUMO 6464 facilitates long cable runs, minimizes signal interference and fits seamlessly into an array of production environments – from OB trucks and edit suites to corporate video installations and beyond.

The extremely compact KUMO 6464 offers the ability to route video with embedded audio to BNC outputs with auto reclocking of SDI rates. It joins AJA’s family of KUMO routers, which includes KUMO 3232, KUMO 1616, KUMO 1604 and the KUMO CP Control Panel. These compact 3G-SDI routers feature powerful signal control and support for full broadcast specifications through 3G-SDI, allowing high-quality signal routing for a range of facilities and budgets. Each KUMO product is designed to exceed SMPTE standards and offers unique no-configuration set up via BonJour as well as simple remote operation via LAN connectivity using an embedded web server. KUMOs can be configured for ganged dual and quad port routing, allowing multiple inputs and outputs to be grouped together for Dual-Link, 4K and UltraHD workflows.

Key KUMO 6464 Features:

Standards up to 3G-SDI: SMPTE-259/292/424

Quad-Link, Dual-Link, 4K/UltraHD with multiport SDI switching for 2 or 4 sources at once

Connectors: 64 BNC inputs and 64 BNC outputs

Impedance: 75 ohms

Reference Input: Analog Color Black (1V) or Composite Sync (2V or 4V) Looping, Nonterminating

Auto Re-clocking SDI rates: 270/1485/2970 Mbps

Auto Bypass of Re-clocker

Pass through rates: 3 Mbps – 3 Gbps

1x RS-422, Grass Valley Native Protocol

10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ-45), Embedded web server for remote control, REST API

“From production to post, broadcast and AV, today’s facility environments demand the flexibility to route signals within a single architecture, and KUMO 6464 offers an ideal solution. It brings users the same quality, value and reliability as our other KUMO products with the added benefit of a 64 input/64 output,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Pricing and Availability

KUMO 6464 will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $7,995. For a complete set of features and technical specifications, please visit: https://www.aja.com/products/kumo.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

