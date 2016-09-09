SAM introduces LiveTouch 4K as game-changing highlights & replay system

IBC, Amsterdam, Booth 9A01, 9 September 2016: Snell Advanced Media (SAM) today builds on its extensive 4K offering, with the introduction of the new LiveTouch 4K highlights and replay system. LiveTouch 4K offers the fastest, most efficient sports highlights and replay workflows on the market today.



Built on the latest SAM server technology, LiveTouch 4K uses SAM’s unique FrameMagic technology to enable powerful workflows in standalone systems or integrated into a wider production environment. LiveTouch 4K is also tightly integrated with SAM editors, enabling instant collaboration between replay and production.

Neil Maycock, EVP and General Manager, Media Software Solutions, at SAM said, “LiveTouch 4K is a fantastic asset to studio and sports broadcasters looking to make the most out of 4K. Not only can LiveTouch accommodate familiar HD workflows in 4K, it can also scale to build bigger 4K systems than broadcasters have ever seen before.”

Where LiveTouch 4K is built on a network architecture, the system offers a unique level of flexibility and can scale to meet the needs of productions of any size. Inter-server streaming allows multiple servers to act as a single production pool, giving users instant, transparent access to recordings and highlights anywhere on the network.

The LiveTouch panel has a compact design with tools to emphasize and enhance usability. Not only does it feature familiar placement of keybuttons, it also offers an intuitive touch screen making highlights and playback easier than ever before.

Maycock added, “We listened to customers to ensure common operation is effortless while ensuring advanced features are accessible and easy to execute. With that in mind, the product’s interface is clean and easy to use, but also caters for even the most advanced user.”