SIGMA ANNOUNCES NEW CINE LENSES

Amsterdam, The Netherlands — September 7, 2016 – The SIGMA CORPORATION is pleased to announce that it will enter into the cinema lens market with the release of its SIGMA CINE LENSES, designed specifically for cinematography. In the world of digital film production, there is an increasing demand for higher resolution, and SIGMA’s new lineup of high-performance lenses is compatible with the latest, high-resolution digital cinema cameras. SIGMA has developed its own production system by establishing the required technology for mass production of high-performance lenses for ultra-mega-pixel shooting.

The company feels this valuable new lens line could create a fundamental change in digital film production, and provide a new solution for cinematographers.

Unbeatable value – the highest optical performance in its class and outstanding compact design

Wide range of lenses for professional use

Optimized for the latest digital moviemaking technology

SIGMA CINE LENS Film | High Speed Zoom Line

For the first phase, SIGMA will release two zoom lenses in Japan and the USA for EF and E mount camera systems. Furthermore, another zoom lens and five prime lenses will be released to the market in sequence from 2017 onward. SIGMA plans to develop additional zoom and prime lenses as well as add support for PL mount camera systems. The latest release information will be sequentially updated on its official website.

High Speed Zoom Line

High Speed Zoom Line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range, and the optical performance is ready for high-resolution shooting such as 6K - 8K. Furthermore, while offering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom Line has a compact construction and offers amazing value.

FF Zoom Line

FF Zoom Line is compatible with a full-frame image circle, and the optical performance is ready for high-resolution shooting such as 6K - 8K. It provides a rare option for cinematographers since very few lenses can cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras' image sensor, which is larger than Super 35, and expand the range of compatible cameras. This is the cinema zoom lens offering the highest image quality and compact design. This lens is not available in PL mount.

FF High Speed Prime Line

The lineup ranges from 20mm to 85mm, and all five lenses are T1.5. They are compatible with full-frame sensors and, while being more compact, can offer superior resolution than other high-end prime sets do. With the five prime lenses from FF High Speed Prime Line, there is no need to change the lighting to shoot a variety of cuts. These lenses bring a consistent level of light to the production and offer greater consistency with regards to the film’s look and color/contrast before it enters post-production.

Each CINE lens model is weatherproof and has luminous paint markings to aid in changing and operating the lens in the dark. It touts a long focus rotation of 180 degrees and is guided by cams for smooth operation and accuracy. The CINE lens design features standardized essentials such as an 82mm front for ND filters* and a 95mm front diameter for matte box use and standard gear positions for accessories like follow focus. They also include a manual linear iris control and electronic mounts that provide vital camera metadata. Each lens is manufactured and inspected in the Sigma factory located in Aizu, Japan.

Availability/Pricing

Availability: toward the end of 2016 (in Japan and USA in the first phase)

Pricing: TBD

Mounts: Initially Canon-EF and Sony-E to be followed later by PL**

*20mm T1.5 FF doesn't accept filters.

**24-35mm T2.2 FF is not available in PL mount.

The appearance and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com

