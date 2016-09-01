Comigo Boosts Experience Intelligence Offering With Artificial Intelligence PaaS at IBC2016

YARKONA, Israel -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- At IBC2016 on stand 3.B52, Comigo will introduce Experience Intelligence (EI) Mind, one of the world's first cloud-based platforms as a service (PaaS) with TV artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Implementing big data and deep learning capabilities on top of natural language processing (NLP), Comigo's EI Mind employs video, audio, closed captions, and metadata analysis, enabling pay-TV operators and broadcasters to offer unique television experiences. Working as part of Comigo's EI Cloud platform, EI Mind offers unprecedented scene bookmarking capabilities, content enrichment, and content discovery experience beyond traditional programming guides -- driving viewer engagement.

EI Mind understands video on a scene level. Utilizing the full power of the internet, it extracts relevant information and creates a much fuller and richer experience, said Motty Lentzitzky, CEO at Comigo. EI Mind boosts television experiences well beyond electronic program guides. Aside from exciting viewers, this innovative new technology helps pay-TV operators and broadcasters alike to be more competitive and better monetize their service offerings. EI Mind identifies a variety of entities from content using neural networks technologies, driving a new set of AI capabilities to video front-ends. Adding AI to the equation, the cloud PaaS shifts TV into uncharted territories.

EI Mind is an extension of Comigo's EI Cloud platform, which is capable of working with any OTT back-end in the market, while exposing a full set of APIs to support any front-end, whether it is already deployed or in development. EI Cloud provides experience management tools to operators, empowering content-related applications and services that encourage contextual viewer engagement. In addition, it houses device management functionalities to simplify A-to-Z multi-device registration, maintenance, measurement, upgrades, and STB-specific operations.

Stop by Stand 3.B52 at IBC2016, Sept. 9-13, in Amsterdam to see a demo of EI Mind. More information about the company's products is available at www.comigo.com.

